Doritos to Give You a Chance to be a Pro Gamer

The maker of yummy snacks is now sponsoring a nationwide gaming event in search of the next best Halo players.

Ahh Doritos, a staple of the video gamer snacking roster. Now the chipmaker is bringing together mild-mannered video gamers with the professional side of the industry. Doritos and Major League Gaming (MLG) today unveiled the Pro-Gaming Combine, which the companies bill as the first-ever nationwide skills challenge in competitive video gaming history.

Starting tonight at 7 p.m. EST, aspiring video game pros can log on to www.doritoscombine.com and purchase team passes from MLG for the debut Doritos MLG Pro-Gaming Combine in Nashville, TennesseeMarch 26-28, 2010.  Passes for individual players go on sale at 7:00 pm ET on Wednesday, February 24, 2010.  

The following dates and locations are:

May 14-16, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois

July 23-26, 2010 in Denver, Colorado

October 15-17, 2010 in Washington, DC

"The partnership with MLG began last year with the goal of bringing pro football's combine concept to the competitive video game world," said Rudy Wilson, vice president, marketing, Frito-Lay.

At the Combine, will be scouted by MLG Scout Team and total of eight winners will be chosen, which will consist of the top four-person team and four individual players. Each winner will receive:

  • $500 cash prize
  • Roundtrip airfare of up to $500 per trip to attend the MLG Pro Circuit Event and National Championship Competition (pending eligibility for Doritos Finals Event)
  • 3-days lodging to attend the MLG Pro Circuit Event; team pass; ability to play on a Feature Station
  • Free entry into the Halo 3 Pro Circuit Event; opportunity to purchase reserved team pass
  • Profile page on Doritos MLG Pro-Gaming Combine Web site
  • The ability to play on a Feature Station at the upcoming Pro Circuit Competition
  • Gaming prize package, including Astro Gaming Headset, Flip Video Camera and more
  • Combine winner jersey

"Like any other sport, the transition from aspiration to 'living the dream' in professional video gaming is very difficult—it takes experience in different competitive environments, training with the better players, hard work, and sometimes a lucky break," said Sundance DiGiovanni, co-founder and chief brand officer of Major League Gaming.

32 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JohnnyLucky 24 February 2010 07:25
    What? No one year supply of Doritos?
  • Gin Fushicho 24 February 2010 07:33
    HALO?! Seriously... Halo... Of course its going to be the most over hyped game ever. Again.
  • dafin0 24 February 2010 07:40
    I dont think its really fair to call a game over hyped 2 years after it came out, if lots of people are still playing then it must be doing something right.
  • maigo 24 February 2010 07:47
    Gin FushichoHALO?! Seriously... Halo... Of course its going to be the most over hyped game ever. Again.Still better than Counter Strike
  • enzo matrix 24 February 2010 07:55
    Halo? Considering it is console only, count me out. Aswell as all the hardcore gamers.
  • pharge 24 February 2010 08:07
    It is about time for Doritos to do something for us gamers.

    Think about how much Doritos we comsume per year!!!!

    It is about time for them to pay respect to one of their biggest "supporters!!1 .. :D
  • Shadow703793 24 February 2010 08:13
    maigoStill better than Counter StrikeI like Halo CE on PC but Halo 2 on PC $ucks. Hate CS/CSS cause ther's just too many botters now.
  • AMDnoob 24 February 2010 08:30
    When i saw "chipmaker" I immediately thought Intel.
  • rexoverbey 24 February 2010 08:50
    This is mainly in part to do with Major League Gaming through Doritos.
    It's Halo because that is what draws the masses to MLG. Even the Halo MLG tournaments were broadcast on TV (G4). Plus everyone has heard of people like T-Squared, Str8 Rippin, and Final Boss.
  • scione 24 February 2010 09:03
    personally i never eat while gaming except if its a very casual game because it tends to get messy and i don't want to grease up my keyboard or controller
