Doom Returns to Its Hellish Roots at Quakecon 2014

At Quakecon in Dallas, fans got a glimpse of the next Doom, which will be a brutal reboot complete with cyberdemons and super-fast gameplay.

Behind closed doors at Quakecon 2014 in Dallas, gamers enjoyed a real glimpse at the next iteration of "Doom," the classic first-person shooter. And it's going to be brutal.

The new game will not be called "Doom 4," but simply "Doom" and will be a reboot of the 1993 PC version you were probably addicted to. The new game is hoping to incorporate the same break-neck speed from the original, but with new twists like visceral finishing moves and double jumps. The last iteration of this game was "Doom 3" released all the way back in 2004, and rumors of the next game have been stirring since 2008.

The new "Doom" will not be for the faint of heart. The game revels in its gore, with gruesome dismemberments and beheadings performed by a host of weapons, including the plasma rifle, double-barreled shotgun and rocket launcher. The only thing missing was the iconic BFG, which no doubt will be hidden somewhere in the red landscape of Mars -- it wouldn't be a real Doom game without it. 

The usual host of demonic enemies also returns with hulking Hell Knights, terrifying cyberdemons and frenetic imps. The level of detail was impressive, and Executive Producer Marty Stratton revealed that Doom will be the first game to use id Software's newest engine, idtech 6.

This could be a make or break release for the franchise as this will be the first Doom game released without legendary Doom creator John Carmac at the helm. Carmac left id Software in November 2013 to work full-time as Chief Technical Officer for virtual reality headset maker Oculus VR.

While there is yet to be an official release date, the footage looked more polished than initially expected, making a release as early as spring 2015 more than just a pipe dream (or should we say nightmare).

Gaming
15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechieNewbie 18 July 2014 16:05
    Man, and I've just started having that hankering to blast some Cacodemons again. Perfect timing!
    Reply
  • dstarr3 18 July 2014 16:05
    Oh, ffs. "Doom 4" was a perfectly good title. Will companies stop doing this "reboot a game with the exact same title" nonsense?
    Reply
  • cwolf78 18 July 2014 16:59
    PLEASE tell me this isn't going to be for PS3/360. Every time a game gets released for last-gen as well as next-gen it never looks or plays as good as the next-gen exclusive games - PC included. I'll definitely be getting this on PC, but it would be nice to know that it's going to look like a proper PC title.
    Reply
  • Red_Sun 18 July 2014 17:33
    Finishing moves and double jumps? Maybe we'll see a guest appearance by Johnny Cage? Hope it's not watered-down console tripe. And if it is, they won't see a dime from me.
    Reply
  • cemerian 18 July 2014 18:29
    their roots are in pc if they would not treat it as main platform it would be the same mistake crytek made
    Reply
  • rohitbaran 18 July 2014 18:41
    idtech6? Can't wait to see that. But considering that idtech5 wasn't used in many games to begin with, I wonder if idtech6 could more likely be idtech5.5. Anyway, fingers crossed!
    Reply
  • Jim90 18 July 2014 18:47
    might be the dog's bollocks with Oculus VR ... John? ;)
    Reply
  • Chris Droste 18 July 2014 19:44
    I don't believe that this DOOM will lack any serious back-end code from Carmack though. just because he left might have been him wanting to directly tie the code for this game and the Rift from the very very core to the end, and Zenimax tards won't let him do his thing. they said "NO" when he was running id, now they're trying to dismantle him on the OTHER side by suing Oculus. having a master programmer working both sides of the coin sounds ideal to me, doesn't it?
    Reply
  • robochump 18 July 2014 20:40
    Wow, 10 years since the last Doom. Another example of time flying by! Anyways been a fan of Doom and even stomached the movie. I am not too worried about Carmack being gone since he has no idea how to make a good story line since the original Doom but even then it was thin.
    Reply
  • rantoc 18 July 2014 21:20
    The sad part is that PC is beyond next gen, its third gen if you call the newest consoles second gen. PC is always ahead but rarely gets the lazy software developers to use the latest amazing hardware.

    Reason - The consoles always lack behind and why work extra when the lower console level is accepted as the standard - That is the sad part. That is why games like Crysis still beat most new games in gfx despite its age because it took advantage of the best hardware that was available at the time.

    Doom have been a PC game that have pushed the hardware borders, hope Bethesda honor that tradition.

    Sure you can game at 4k or 1600p on PC if you want and sure it runs smother but the software devs rarely adds more effects / depth in the gfx than they could... all because of the consoles keeping the development back...

    Console kiddos - Go ahead and vote down as much as you want, it just proves how eye shut some are to the truth!
    Reply