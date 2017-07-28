Destiny 2 PC Specs: Here's What You Need to Play

Ever since Bungie announced that Destiny 2 would be the first game in the series to come to PC, one question lingered: what kind of a rig do you need to play the game?

Ahead of the PC-focused beta next month and the full PC release on Oct. 24, the developer released the minimum and recommended specs for gamers looking to play on their gaming desktops and laptops.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Here are the recommended specs:

And the minimum specs:

In a blog post here, Bungie also suggests upgrade picks, including a Kaby Lake Intel CPU (Core i5-7400) and Pascal-based Nvidia GPU (GTX 1060). The developer also provides some lower-end picks as well as what you'll need to build the high end rig it uses to show off the game in glorious 4K.



Bungie is still working on the full game, which will release on Sept 6 on PS4 and Xbox one and Oct. 24 on PC. These specs are for the beta, which opens in early access on August 28, goes wide on August 29 and ends on August 31. Between the beta and the full game, it's very possible that the company will change the recommended and minimum specs for the game.