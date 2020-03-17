Best key finder in 2020: Tile vs. Chipolo vs. Orbit vs. Mynt

Get one of the best key finders available, and your days of hunting frantically for your keys (or other valuables) are over. With a key finder attached to whatever object you need to locate, all you have to do is whip out phone, press a button in a companion app and listen for the alarm from your Bluetooth-connected tracker.

If only finding the best key finder were as easy as finding your keys can be. There are different factors to consider — range, alarm sound and other features like alerts — making it difficult to sort through the many different key finders vying to keep tabs on your stuff. Fortunately, we've done a lot of the work for you, testing a wide array of key finders to find the best trackers for your needs.

The market for key finders could get even more crowded later this year. We've heard rumors since last fall that Apple was working on a product called Apple AirTags that would work with a new U1 Ultra Wideband chip introduced in the iPhone 11 lineup. And a report on Apple's 2020 product launch plans suggest that release is coming soon.

Until that happens, though, here's a closer look at the best key finders you can buy right now.

What is the best key finder?

The best key finder for keeping track of easy-to-lose items remains the latest version of the Tile Pro, which has gotten another welcome update for the current year. But if it's wallets or purses you'd rather keep track of instead of keys, the newest Tile Slim is a good option, too.

That's not really a surprise. Tile has established itself as the leading maker of key finders for a reason, and its tracking technology has found its way into other products from headphones to laptops. (The latest version of the HP Elite Dragonfly, for example, features built-in Tile tracking technology to help you pinpoint the location of your laptop, should it ever go missing.)

As for dedicated trackers, though, Tile revamps its key finder lineup every year, and the improvements to the $35 Tile Pro (2020) make a great device even better. The alarm is loudest of any we’ve tested, and the range now reaches 400 feet. The redesigned Tile Slim now slips more easily into wallets and offers a great way to keep tabs on wallets or purses. This year’s Tile Mate — the least expensive tracker in Tile’s lineup — feels like a step back, so we’d suggest finding a low cost alternative.

That provides an opportunity for Chipolo, which introduced a new key finder, the Chipolo One, earlier this year. That $25 tracker replaces the Chipolo Plus. We need to do a little more testing to see if Chipolo's latest effort is among the best key finders, but in our hands-on time with the Chipolo One, we found it has an even louder alarm then before plus some other compelling new features, including outstanding alerts when you leave your keys behind.

The best key finders you can buy today

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. Tile Pro (2020)

Best key finder overall

Range: 200-plus feet | Battery Type: CR2032 | Size: 1.65 x 1.65 x 0.26 inches | Geofence Feature: Yes (with subscription)

Longest range for a Bluetooth finder

Replaceable battery

Loud larm

Two-way find feature locates phone

Doesn’t require Tile Premium subscription to work well

Costs more than Tile Mate

Lacks design flair of previous models

Optional Smart Alerts feature doesn’t impress

Tile continues to make the best key finders, and the latest Tile Pro ($35) is a perfect illustration of why. Tile increased the range on the Pro — in testing we regularly stood more than 200 feet away from the tracker while keeping a connection between our keys and out phone — and its loud alarm is still audible at a great distance. A replaceable battery was introduced in last year’s model, and makes a welcome return here to this key locator.

The Tile Pro — and any Tile tracker — is especially handy if you have a Nest device at home like a Nest Mini or Nest Hub. Google added Tile support to Google Assistant, so now you can ring your Tile tracker with just your voice.

If you need a key finder with a wide range and reliable performance, this is the one to get, though you can skip the $3-a-month Tile Premium service until the still-in-beta Smart Alerts feature more effectively informs you that you've left key items behind.

Be sure to check prices before you buy a Tile Pro (or really, any key tracker). These kinds of gadgets go on sale frequently, and you can often find a Tile Pro for less than its $35 asking price — and sometimes less than what you'd pay for nominally less expensive trackers.

Read our full Tile Pro (2020) review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Tile Slim

Best tracker for wallets and purses

Range: Up to 190 feet | Battery Type: Non-replaceable | Size: 3.4 x 2.1 x 0.1 inches | Geofence Feature: Yes (with subscription)

Good size for a wallet

Loud alarm

Two-way find feature for locating iPhones

Three-year battery life

Inconsistent performance

Battery isn't replaceable

Past versions of the Tile Slim were easy to overlook. The design of this tracker aimed specifically at wallets didn’t really complement the object it was meant to track, and its performance was only so-so. Tile made some notable improvements with the current version of the Slim, though, which is why it makes our best key finder list.

The Tile Slim is the same size as a credit card, so this key locator slips easily into a wallet, purse or billfold. It’s got a loud alarm, making it a snap to find your wallet when it’s misplaced. And the range proved very extensive in our testing, if a little inconsistent at times. Still, with all the positive changes that Tile has made to the Slim, there's now no better device for making sure your wallet or purse is always nearby.

Read our full Tile Slim review.

3. Chipolo Plus

A good Tile alternative

Range: 66 feet | Battery Type: Non-replaceable | Size: 1.5 inches in diameter, 0.2 inches thick | Geofence Feature: No

Water-resistant

Alarm is good and loud

Decent range

Battery isn't replaceable

Geofence feature only available in beta

With the TrackR Pixel making way for the Adero organizational smart tags, your best alternative to Tile's key finders is the Chipolo Plus. Until the Tile Pro came along, the Chipolo Plus was one of the loudest trackers we found, and it offers good range and splash resistance. One caveat: you can't replace the battery on the Chipolo Plus.

But that's changing with a new tracker from Chipolo. The Chipolo One features an even louder alarm, a replaceable battery and free out-of-range alerts. (That's an add-on with Tile's trackers as part of the $3-a-month Tile Premium service.) We're still evaluating the Chipolo One, but after some hands-on testing, it looks like a worthy successor to the Chipolo Plus and a good alternative to Tile's key finders, particularly if you don't want to pay $35 for the Tile Pro.

Read our full Chipolo Plus review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Tile Mate (2020)

Tile's least expensive key finder

Range: 80 to 90 feet | Battery Type: CR1632 | Size: 1.4 x 1.4 x 0.24 inches | Geofence Feature: Yes (with subscription)

Attractively priced

Replaceable battery

Decent range

Two-way find feature locates phone

Doesn’t require Tile Premium subscription to work well

Battery is hard to replace on this model

No improvements over 2018 model

The Tile Mate used to be a compelling alternative to the Tile Pro, as it allowed you to spend $10 less on your key finder, while making only minimal tradeoffs in range and alarm volume. But the range on the new Tile Pro is so much better while this year’s model of the Tile Mate performed similarly to last year’s version, despite Tile’s promises that range had increased. As a result, we think it’s worth paying the extra $10 for the $35 Tile Pro to get the best key finder.

This year’s Tile Mate has a replaceable battery, the same as last year’s version. But we had trouble opening the back of the key finder to replace the battery. That’s another reason we have a hard time recommending the Mate these days, which hasn’t seen the same gains as Tile’s other trackers.

Read our full Tile Mate (2020) review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Orbit Key Finder

Most stylish key finder

Range: 45 feet | Battery Type: Replaceable | Size: 1.33 inches in diameter, 0.35 inches thick | Geofence Feature: Yes

Gorgeous

Good digital-leash feature

Two-way find feature is well-implemented

Range is limited

Tracker had trouble reconnecting with phone

Alarm isn't very loud

The Orbit Key Finder is a tracker you'd be proud to attach to your keychain. With its brushed aluminum finish and 12 color options, you're bound to find an Orbit that fits your style. Orbit has handles its digital leash feature — where you receive an alert if you stray too far from your keys — better than many rival key finders.

The problem is once your phone and the Orbit lose their connection, it's very hard to re-establish a link over Bluetooth — or at least it was in our testing. And since the entire purpose of key finders is to help you pinpoint where your valuables are, we have a hard time recommending Orbit, even accounting for its eye-pleasing design.

The Orbit has a replaceable battery, but you'll need a separate plastic tool that ships with the key finder to open it and swap out the battery. That's an unnecessarily cumbersome approach when the Tile Pro just lets you slide the device open when it's time to change batteries.

Read our full Orbit Key Finder review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Mynt ES

A nice, cheap tracker

Range: 60 feet | Battery Type: Replaceable | Size: 2 x 1.2 x 0.1 inches | Geofence Feature: Yes

Cheap

Good digital leash feature

Decent range

Solid battery life

Confusing documentation

Battery is hard to replace

In a world where even the best key finders won't cost much more than $25, it's hard to imagine finding a dirt cheap model. But that's what Mynt ES offers. It cost $10 less than the attractively priced Tile Mate when we first reviewed it, and some retailers offer it for even less. You're not sacrificing too much for the lower cost, as the Mynt's range is decent, and it's got a good digital leash feature.

But you will have some frustrations. The documentation for the Mynt companion app is not very clear, and replacing the tracker's battery is more complex than it needs to be. When we tested the app, there was a mysterious bitcoin feature that seems superfluous to the task of keeping track of your keys.

Even though the 2020 Tile Mate took a step backward, it's still a better value, and the new Chipolo One seems a better bargain, too. Still, if you want to pay the least amount of money for a key finder, the Mynt ES is up to the task.

Read our full Mynt ES review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

7. Tile Sticker

Versatile tracker needs more polish

Range: Up to 70 feet | Battery Type: Non-replaceable | Size: 1.1 x 0.28 inches | Geofence Feature: Yes (with subscription)

Can stick to a variety of objects

Compact design

Two-way find feature for phones

Waterproof

Erratic performance

Limited range versus other trackers

Alarm can be hard to hear

Non-replaceable battery

While the Tile Pro and Tile Mate can latch on to keys, collars and anything else with a hook or ring, the Tile Sticker can attach to just about everything.

Tile’s smallest tracker comes with an adhesive back developed by 3M; stick it to any surface, and it should remain in place for three years (which, coincidentally, is how long the non-replaceable battery should last). The idea is that you can use the Tile Sticker to attach and track items like laptops, passports and luggage which might have difficulty staying attached to other trackers.

The Tile Sticker benefits from a compact design, but that comes with a lot of compromises. Its alarm is difficult to hear, and the range isn’t as good as what you get from the Tile Mate or Tile Slim. Also, the device performed erratically in our testing, suggesting that Tile needs to work out some of the kinks before this product is up to the company’s high standards and ranks among the best key finders.

Read our full Tile Sticker review.

How to choose the best key finder for you

Here's the criteria to keep in mind when you're shopping for a key finder.

• Range: How far away can you be from your keys while still keeping connected to your phone? Always count on the actual range being less than what key finder makers advertise as walls, doors and other structures can interfere with signals.

• Alarm Sound: Check the decibel rating for the key finder. You'll want a good loud signal of at least 80 to 85 decibels so that you can hear your key finder over any ambient noise. In our testing, we've been impressed by the loudness of the Tile Pro as well as the Chipolo One.

• Other Features: Consider key finders that have two-way finding features, where you can press a button on the key finder to track down your phone. Some key finders also offer digital leash features, where your phone will get an alert if your keys are ever out of range.

• Battery Life: Look up how long the battery will last on your key finder. If it's a replaceable battery, count on about six months, though the latest Tiles with replaceable batteries promise a year's worth of battery life. Non-replaceable batteries should also last a year and offer a clearly defined replacement program for when your device is running low on juice.

• Tracking Multiple Items: Many of companion apps for the devices we're reviewed here support multiple trackers, so that you can keep tabs on more than just one item. (You can track a purse, too, or a wallet, in addition to your keys.) Some products, like Tile, even let you share your tracker with another user, so that both of you can pinpoint the location of your keys. (Tile Premium gives you the ability to share your Tile tracker with unlimited users.)

• Price: The average key finder costs between $20 and $30. A few, like the Tile Pro, cost $35, but offer longer range than standard key finders. At $50 at the time we reviewed it, the Pixie Point has been the most expensive key finder we've reviewed, but it relies on augmented reality to help you find your keys. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the $15 Mynt ES is the cheapest key finder we've found.

How we test key finders

We put every key finder we review through a series of tests. To test the volume of the alarm, we bury the key finder in a clothes hamper filled with laundry and see how far we can walk away before the alarm becomes inaudible. We also check to how long the alarm sounds before shutting off.

To test range, we go to a public park and leave the key finder behind. We check every 10 feet until we lose the signal or can no longer hear the alarm. We also take note of how quickly the key finder re-establishes a connection with our phone once it's back in range. If a key finder promises a digital leash feature, we walk away, taking note of how long before we receive an out-of-range notification on our phone.

With some key finders now offering ranges beyond 100 feet, we also go to a local football field and check ranges on those trackers.

We consider the size and shape of each key finder. We also look at the ease of inserting a new battery into those devices with replaceable batteries; if the battery can't we replaced, we consider whether the key finder maker has a replacement program in place.

We also look at the design of the companion app for each key finder, and consider additional features such as two-way finding capabilities.