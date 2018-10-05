Asus ROG Phone Ready to Fight Razer Phone on Oct. 18

Asus unveiled its ROG Phone back in June, but the company has kept quiet on availability for the U.S. market. Based on a tease from Asus' official Twitter account, that's about to change very soon.





According to a tweet earlier in the week from Asus' North American team, it looks as though the company will announce pricing and availability for the gaming handset on Oct. 18. The event will be held in New York, and the graphic posted clearly shows the back of an ROG Phone — leaving little doubt as to what we'll hear.

We went hands-on with the ROG Phone when it was initially launched, and came away impressed with the phone's 90Hz AMOLED display and overclocked Snapdragon 845 processor. The device boasts two USB Type-C ports, RGB lighting with support for Asus' Aura Sync platform and compatibility with a ton of accessories. Owners will be able to clip a fan to their device for additional cooling, or even opt for a clamshell-style case that houses a second screen.

Other specs include a 4,000 mAh battery, a dual-lens rear camera that combines a primary 12-megapixel sensor with an 8-MP one for wide-angle shots, 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The ROG Phone also retains the 3.5-millimeter headphone jack and a microSD card slot for up to a terabyte of total storage. And for those moments when failure just isn't an option, a bespoke 'X' software mode diverts all system resources toward the game your playing and away from background processes.

While we fully expect the ROG Phone to be announced for sale through Asus' website and potentially a carrier or two, it remains to be seen specifically which networks will get the device. At any rate, the ROG Phone should mount a formidable foe to the upcoming and oft-teased Razer Phone 2, which will be unveiled a little more than a week before Asus' event, on Oct. 10.

Photo Credit: Tom's Hardware