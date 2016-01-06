Asus' Iron Man-Like Gaming PC Comes with Its Own Wearable

LAS VEGAS - If there's an award for the most ridiculously good-looking PC of CES 2016, Asus' new ROG GT51 may have just won it. This monolith of a gaming desktop packs powerful, VR-ready components into its striking design, and includes a unique NFC wristband that allows you to overclock the machine or unlock hidden storage drives with a simple hand gesture.

The GT51 is the kind of desktop that demands the attention of anyone that's in the room, with a towering yet slim titanium chassis laced with pulsating lights both inside and out. My eye was quickly drawn to the mysterious glowing circle located on the PC's front panel, which looks a heck of a lot like the arc reactor located in the heart of Iron Man's iconic metal suit.

Like many modern gaming PCs, the GT51 features a transparent side panel that lets you gaze at its graphics cards, as well as a myriad of backlights that can be set to glow any of eight million colors. It's fancily futuristic design isn't all for show, though -- the GT51 features an air tunnel optimized for heat's natural tendency to rise, which should hopefully keep the gargantuan gaming PC fairly look during long play sessions.

Captivating looks aside, the GT51's powerful components seem ready to handle a future of 4K and virtual reality gaming. The desktop supports up to a 6th-gen Intel Core i7-6700K processor and up to two extra-beefy Nvidia Titan X GPUs. The GT51 also features a USB 3.1 Type-C port right in the front, which allows you to charge your phone extra-fast and enjoy file transfer rates as speedy as 10 GB per second.

As if the GT51 didn't already seem like something out of Tony Stark's basement, the PC includes Asus's NFC-based ROG wristband for performing special commands with a quick wave. The band allows you to overclock the system without pressing a button, as well as unlock Asus' Shadow Drive, a special partition of the hard drive where you can lock away files you might not want others to find.

The GT51's striking design should resonate with those who want to make sure no one walks by without noticing their computer, and it's unique (albeit subtle) integration with wearables is something we've yet to see in this space. There's currently no set price or release date for Asus' towering desktop, but we look forward to seeing just how well its heat-optimized design and NFC wristband hold up during day-to-day use.