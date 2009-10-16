Trending

Miyamoto: New Mario Will Kick Your Butt

Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto says that the new Mario Bros. game for the Wii is difficult.

Gamers looking forward to the new Super Mario Bros. game for the Nintendo Wii may be faced with a challenge when it hits stores November 15. The problem may be twofold: the retailer's inability to keep the game in stock, and the level of difficulty the game will eventually provide its fans. Apparently, according to Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto, the game will be "pretty difficult."

Thankfully, Nintendo has included two features that will help the troubled gamer: 4-player multiplayer and the new "Super Guide" mode. For the former, more skilled players can lead the "noobs" through each world and still have fun, Miyamoto said. Super Guide, on the other hand, takes a different approach and allows the player to "skip" difficult parts by hitting a Super Guide block and letting Luigi take the risk.

"I feel guilty when the Super Guide block appears," he told the press yesterday at the roundtable event in New York City. "I feel inspired to finish the level on my own." But he also added that the Super Guide may appear in future Wii titles.

Despite the game's difficulty, players will be rewarded with a special unlockable if they do not see any Super Guide blocks. That means gamers must not die on any level over eight times throughout the entire game. Still, that might not be so hard: jumping fire pits in 3D using a quirky over-the-shoulder camera is way more harder than performing the same stunt in a side-scrolling, 2D world.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • lvlouro 17 October 2009 04:19
    this is promissing !!! can't wait
  • doomtomb 17 October 2009 04:34
    I know this is going to get thumbed down but seriously

    Miyamoto: what happened to your innovations like Mario 64, Star Fox, and Zelda?

    You just keep recycling the same old crap: Mario 2D side-scroller for the 50th time.
  • lvlouro 17 October 2009 04:41
    Sometimes original is better, trying to inovate to come out with a piece of crap, no thanks!!!
  • asgallant 17 October 2009 05:20
    "way more harder"? Really? Who edits this stuff?
  • chaohsiangchen 17 October 2009 05:27
    Are we going to have a Mario RTS or FPS?

    Or worse, a Mario Mumorpuger?
  • anonymousdude 17 October 2009 05:28
    Don't fix what isn't broke.
  • rooket 17 October 2009 06:01
    lol @ "way more harder"
  • tektek 17 October 2009 06:28
    The Wii was made to bring Fun back into games... while PS3-XBOX were for eyecandy full of graphics... does this mean you sold out or ran out of ideas... how old is mario btw? those damn mushrooms must have grown near the river of youth!
  • indigoataxia 17 October 2009 08:18
    doomtombI know this is going to get thumbed down but seriouslyMiyamoto: what happened to your innovations like Mario 64, Star Fox, and Zelda?You just keep recycling the same old crap: Mario 2D side-scroller for the 50th time.
    Miyamoto has and will always be "the man" and so is 2D side scrolling Mario! Not everything is about awesome graphics.


  • michaelahess 17 October 2009 09:34
    "Way more harder," my 4 year old says that, my 6 year old doesn't. Please Tom's fire this idiot!
