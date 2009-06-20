Trending

Activision Blizzard Considers Bailing on PS3

Activision may pull support for Sony's PlayStation 3 and PSP.

Recently Bobby Kotick, CEO, president, and board member of Activision Blizzard, spoke to Times Online in regards to Sony and its current gaming platform, the PlayStation 3. His words weren't very positive, saying that the console is losing its momentum, and that it's not easy for the company to support the PlayStation 3 because of the overall development expense. He also pointed out what current monthly numbers already reveal: that the Wii and Xbox 360 consoles are selling better than Sony's offering.

In May, Nintendo's Wii console sold 289,500 units; Microsoft sold 175,000 Xbox 360 consoles. Sony's PlayStation 3 trailed behind with 131,000 units, and actually sold 117,000 PlayStation 2 consoles. Kotick said that because the Wii and Xbox 360 are selling so well, games generate a better return on invested capital than they do on the PlayStation 3. He also added that Sony's games division lost $597 million last year, and it may need to risk more losses if the PlayStation 3 is to evolve.
 
“They have to cut the price, because if they don't, the attach rates [the number of games each console owner buys] are likely to slow," he said. "If we are being realistic, we might have to stop supporting Sony. When we look at 2010 and 2011, we might want to consider if we support the console--and the PSP too.”

The Times Online article moves on to Activision Blizzard's recent lean towards family-oriented, interactive games such as Guitar Hero, the upcoming game DJ Hero, and Tony Hawk: Ride. Unlike Nintendo, Sony has been slow to respond to the interactive trend, according to the article. Kotick tries to offer an example by demonstrating the skateboard controller for Tony Hawk: Ride, showing its ability to detect movements in both the player's body and feet.

“Such a physical interface could be ideal for Sony,” he said, adding that the game will generate better returns on invested capital on the Xbox 360 and Nintendo Wii. Kotick hopes that Sony will heed his words, and cut the console's price at the very least.

  • megamanx00 20 June 2009 05:46
    I'm surprised they haven't already. I guess they're still holding out hope that the PS3, will increase it's user base. Yeah, good luck with that.
  • SneakySnake 20 June 2009 05:51
    There was less original xbox's sold in 4 years then there was PS3 sold in now their 3rd year.

    This doesn't really make much sense though, seeing as Activision has already done the hard work of porting the game engines to the PS3 for COD, etc. so its not like a new port is extremely hard
  • snowysoul 20 June 2009 06:22
    Sony was amazing with the PS1 and PS2 however seems to have lost a lot with the PS3 considering that PS2 sells are so close behind the PS3 with less then 20,000 being the difference. It is about time sony full realized their mistake, its the game cube of sony so far.
  • astrotrain1000 20 June 2009 06:52
    Sony wasn't amazing with the PS2 they were first to market giving the the same edge that the Xbox 360 has now. The PS2 was plagued with hardware problems(disc read error anyone?) just as the xbox 360 has now. The problem is: the xbox 360 is comparable graphic wise to the PS3 and alot of people don't care about blu ray. Why pay extra money for comparable graphics only. Sony needs their killer app. Yes, I know there are good games but there is nothing that appeals to the level of Halo 3, like it or hate it sells. Sony needed Final Fantasy 13 exclusivity, but oh well.
  • cabose369 20 June 2009 06:53
    this made my day!!
  • 20 June 2009 06:54
    Sony may gain a lot of momentum if they would just unlock the system so when linux or any other system runs it uses the full power.
    Also if they would tailor there XMD to the players(like 360, each controller logs in) and some other things. They may want to bring out new development tools somewhere along the lines of a pc. Thats why 360 is doing so well with developers. You might think i'm crazy but I believe it will go along way.
  • kingssman 20 June 2009 07:03
    When Sony came out with the PS1 and PS2 it offered new ways for gameplay from dual anolog control sticks to vibrating controllers and pressure sensitive buttons. Plus graphics to par. PS1 had a great library, PS2 was the first console to offer an expansion slot for hardrive, and a usb port. Things like eyetoy helped the PS2 along .

    Now the PS3, it offers nothing new other than beefed up hardware. It's pretty much a PS2 with better graphics. And no you can't say that about Xbox and 360 since 360 beefed online play way better than original xbox.
  • rdawise 20 June 2009 07:07
    They only and I repeat only thing Sony needs to do...drumroll please...is cut prices. I mean game developers don't care that your hardware supports blu-ray. They care about how many games their selling on your console. I still to this day don't get why Sony doesn't cut prices. I mean if blu-ray is the factor that is driving the price up then make a system without blu-ray and slash the price (I don't know if that is possible or not). I bet most customer rather have a cheaper (price) PS3 then one with blu-ray (although I do know some people who bought a PS3 just because of blu-ray). Grahpically, the PS3 is more powerful then the Xbox360, but not one will ever know this if game developers don't want to develop for your overpriced system. I think no amount of unlocking or other goodies that sony might offer would compare to a price drop.
  • kingssman 20 June 2009 07:30
    cutting price is one thing. Keeping blu-ray is a must!, it would be like having a PS2 without a DVD player. I think right now Sony will benefit from just scrapping the ps3 and work on a whole new unit or better psp or something because right now nintendo is dominating with both wii and DS
  • 20 June 2009 07:39
    I bought both systems and have to say I spent more money on 360 accesories than the PS3 system that comes with wifi and blu ray player, I agree with the price cut for Sony its is just the wrong time in this economy for there high price point. With the 360 maxed out for performance the PS3 would be in great position in conjunction with price cut in the long run when God of War 3 comes out next year.
