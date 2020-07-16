Stimulus check 2 date: Here’s when you could get a direct payment

The stimulus check 2 date could be on the horizon, but with no firm round 2 timeline, you may be wondering when you can expect stimulus check 2 if it's passed.

The answer is murky, but a second round of the stimulus check could go out either in early August or the middle of September (or later).

A complicating factor is that there are a number of proposals on the table for stimulus check 2. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Heroes Act, which would provide payments to everyone covered under the first round of relief plus additional benefits for dependent children and workers with taxpayer identification numbers.

The White House has suggested that “very generous” benefits are coming “very soon,” with an indication that a second package will include checks for individuals and families. Sen. Mitch McConnell has said that he will introduce his own version of a second stimulus bill, possibly with reduced individual benefits. And a group of economists has called for ongoing stimulus payments until the economy rebounds.

Stimulus check 2 timeline: When it could be coming

The exact timeline of a second stimulus package is tough to nail down, as it depends on which proposal the Senate considers and how long it takes them to pass a bill. Here are a few scenarios:

Between July 17 and August 7: According to the United States Senate legislative schedule, the Senate is on break until July 17 and is scheduled to take another recess from August 10 to September 7, which means Friday, August 7 is its last working day. If senators debate and pass a bill before the recess, payments could follow soon after. The House starts its own recess on August 3.

After September 8: If legislation doesn’t pass before the break, senators will resume deliberations in September.

Once a final package is approved, checks won’t drop immediately. It’ll take the IRS some time to process payments — according to the Motley Fool, the first checks could go out within two weeks and wrap up in seven weeks or less. The site suggests that it’s more likely the Senate will pass a stimulus bill before its recess, which means benefits would arrive sooner rather than later.

There is concern on the part of House Democrats that Senate Republicans are not moving fast enough. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) has called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to “get to work,” on a new stimulus package that includes a second round of direct stimulus check payments.

Stimulus check 2: What would be the amount?

If the Heroes Act were passed, the maximum single payment for individuals would be $1,200. However, President Trump said that he supports “actually larger numbers than the Democrats” on July 1.

Other proposals include one by Sen. Kamala Harris, which would involve a $2,000 monthly payment through the end of the pandemic and three months afterwards. And Vice President Mike Pence has voiced support for a payroll tax cut that would allow workers to keep more of their paychecks.

To find out how much you’d receive under the Heroes Act, enter your tax information into the stimulus check 2 calculator. If you think you’d receive benefits with Mitch McConnell’s proposed $40,000 income cap, try this capped calculator instead.

No stimulus check? Track down your first payment

The first round of stimulus checks are still trickling out—if you haven’t received yours and believe you’re eligible, go to the IRS’s Get My Payment app to check the status. You can also set up stimulus check notifications with the USPS’s Informed Delivery tool, which tells you when your check or stimulus check debit card is left in your mailbox.

Finally try the IRS stimulus check phone number if you’re still having trouble. Representatives may be able to help you with stimulus check status questions, although they probably will not have any information about the possible second round.