Nintendo Direct September 2019: Start Time, Games and How to Watch

Nintendo typically kicks off the fall gaming season with a new Nintendo Direct filled with fresh gameplay and big surprises, and this year will be no different.

The next Nintendo Direct will take place on Sept. 4 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m ET, and promises "roughly 40 minutes of information" focused on new Switch games coming this year. Nintendo already confirmed that it will be showing off more of Luigi's Mansion 3 and Pokemon Sword & Pokemon Shield, though we expect a few surprises as well.

So, what else could we see at the September 2019 Nintendo Direct? Other upcoming 2019 Switch games include Daemon X Machina, The Witcher 3 and Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, so fresh looks at those seem like safe bets.

The Switch is also rumored to be getting a library of SNES games for Nintendo Switch Online, and since we're coming up on the one-year anniversary for Nintendo's online service, this would be the Direct to reveal it at.

A recently discovered Nintendo UK listing suggests that the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter will be an SNK character, so perhaps we'll learn if a new challenger from King of Fighters, Fatal Fury or Metal Slug will be joining the brawl. We also saw an Overwatch-branded Switch case accidentally hit Amazon a few weeks ago, so this Direct may finally mark the official reveal of Blizzard's popular online shooter coming to Nintendo's console.

How to watch the September 2019 Nintendo Direct

Nintendo's September Direct will be livestreamed on YouTube, Twitch and Nintendo's website starting at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. You can also keep up with the reveals right here via the embedded video player above.