Disney Plus will assemble Avengers: Endgame on launch day

Nov. 12 will see Thanos' biggest fight stream online

(Image credit: Disney Studios)

In a snap, Disney Plus just gained another major movie. Disney just announced that it's kicking off the service's launch day, Nov. 12, with the final chapter in Marvel's Infinity Saga. 

Yes, Avengers: Endgame is a part of Disney Plus. Sadly, though, the saga won't be quite complete, as Avengers: Infinity War is stuck on Netflix until that contract expires in 2020.

This has us at Tom's Guide HQ wondering what other aces in the hole will Disney pull out to ramp up Disney Plus pre-orders.

Endgame joins the following other Marvel Cinematic Universe films that will hit Disney Plus on launch day. 

  • Iron Man (2008)
  • Iron Man 3 (2013)
  • Thor: The Dark World (2013) 
  • Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 
  • Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 
  • Ant-Man (2015) 
  • Captain Marvel (2019) 

To learn about the multiple ways to watch the MCU films, check out our Marvel movies in order guide.

