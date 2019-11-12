Disney Plus just got 8 more Marvel movies right before launch

Disney Plus just assembled even more of its Marvel movies for today's big launch day. And they dropped two consensus picks for the best films (sorry, Scorsese) of the entire MCU run — and they even left out the bad one (sorry, Ultron).

In a four-tweet-thread, Marvel Entertainment revealed that the Disney Plus day 1 lineup will now have the following 12 MCU films. The top additions to the streaming service include the entire Captain America trilogy, including 2014's The Winter Soldier. Here's how to download the Disney Plus app.

New additions below are marked in bold:

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Solider (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The other big addition? 2012's The Avengers, one of the first huge Marvel movies. Between Avengers and The Winter Soldier, Disney Plus now has two of the most beloved MCU films. We've got a complete Marvel movies in order guide if you're trying to figure out the right watch sequence (by release date or in-film chronology?).

What's left? Well, Netflix's grip on Wakanda needs to expire so that Disney Plus can stream Black Panther. Infinity War is still stuck in big red's clutches.

Again, Disney Plus launched today (Nov. 12) at 6:00 a.m. Eastern. The big show we're excited to watch and review is The Mandalorian. Other recent Disney Plus news includes Amazon Fire TV support finally getting added to the launch list.

Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for our Disney Plus review, and continuing coverage of the service.