Chromecast Ultra just dropped to $49 for Black Friday

Streaming 4K content shouldn't be expensive, so we're happy to see a Black Friday deal on the Google Chromecast Ultra. If you've already got a 4K set with one of the best Black Friday TV deals, this would be a great way to make sure your next binge-watch is at the full UHD resolution.

Walmart's got the Google Chromecast Ultra for $49, which is $20 down from its standard $69 price that Amazon's selling it for. If your budget doesn't have space for that, the non-4K Chromecast (3rd Gen) is $25 (down from $35), its lowest price ever.

Google Chromecast Ultra: was $69 now $49 @ Walmart

When it comes to streaming 4K video on your 4K TV, Google's Chromecast Ultra is one of the easiest ways to get it done. This little medallion tucks away behind your TV, and you control it with your phone. Black Friday's brought its price down by 29%.View Deal

In our Chromecast Ultra review, we commended the streaming device for its already low price, meaning that this sale practically makes it a steal. It's also incredibly easy to use, so every member of the family can cast their favorite show or movie to the TV during the holidays, you just need to agree on something.

