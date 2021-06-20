Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals 2021: Apple Watch 6 now $279

Prime Day Apple Watch deals start today with sales that take from $30 to $100 off Apple's epic smartwatches. As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is discounting practically every Apple Watch and we're here to bring you the best deals from Amazon and its competitors.

The Apple Watch 6, for instance, is on sale for $329 at Amazon, which is $70 less than the Apple Store's price. Meanwhile, if you want the cheapest Prime Day Apple Watch deal possible, Walmart has the Series 3 on sale for $169, which again is cheaper than Apple's direct price. Amazon currently has no stock of the Series 3, but we expect that to change in the coming days.

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals right now

Editor's Choice deal Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $279 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm) red model is on sale for $279. That's $120 off and one of the best Prime Day Apple Watch deal of the moment. Unlike the Series 5, the newer model features blood oxygen sensors, which allow users to monitor their health more closely. The Apple Watch Series 6 also features an always-on Retina display.View Deal

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $30 under the Apple Store's price, but hurry, as this model goes in and out of stock. View Deal

Apple Watches: $100 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Amazon isn't the only retailer with Prime Day Apple Watch deals. Verizon is taking $100 off all Apple Watches when you trade in your old watch. (You'll need to add a new data plan to your new Apple Watch to qualify for this deal). It's one of the best Apple Watch sales we've seen from Verizon. View Deal

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $269 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. It's a modest price cut, but this rarely discounted (and hard to find) watch is now $10 off at Amazon. View Deal

Apple Watch bands/accessories: deals from $18 @ Amazon

As part of its Prime Day Apple Watch deals — Amazon is discounting select Apple Watch chargers and Apple Watch bands. Apple bands are modestly discounted (deals from $44), whereas Apple-branded chargers are up to 35% off (deals from $18). View Deal

