Best photo books 2020

Photo books can be guaranteed crowd-pleasers as gifts and personal mementos, garnering smiles for years to come — as long as the experience of creating them is a pleasure, and you're proud of the final book. Unfortunately, while almost all online photo book services look similar on the surface, we've found they vary widely, both in the software experience and print quality.

After testing 11 of the most popular services, we found that the best photo book printing service is Mixbook's, which not only produced a gorgeous photo book but also has great software and reasonable prices. Coming in a close second is Printique (formerly known as AdoramaPix), which offers the same high quality and versatility but is considerably more expensive. For those on a budget, we recommend Costco Photo Center, which doesn't have the highest quality, but it makes up for that with its low prices, even for nonmembers.

Valentine's Day shipping deadlines

Ordering a photo book as a Valentine's Day gift? Be sure to order it in time. Here are the shipping deadlines for various photo book services. We've included links to each site for more details and pricing information.

February 3

Walmart: Photo books, Cards, Home & Gifts (Standard, ship to store)

February 4

Mixbook: Hardcover lay flat photo books (U.S. Standard)

Walmart: Prints, jewelry & keychains (Standard, ship to store)

February 5

Walmart: Canvas prints (Standard, ship to store)

February 6

Mixbook: Hardcover lay flat photo books (U.S. Priority); Everything else (U.S. Standard)

Shutterfly: Books, cards and select gifts (Economy, Standard)

Walmart: Cards, photo books, Home & Gifts (Expedited)

February 7

Mixbook: Hardcover lay flat photo books (U.S. Express); Everything else (U.S. Priority)

Shutterfly: Books, cards and select gifts (Expedited)

Walmart: Prints, jewelry & keychains (Expedited)

February 10

Mixbook: Everything other than hardcover lay flat photo books (U.S. Express)

Shutterfly: Books, cards and select gifts (Rush)

February 11

Shutterfly: select gifts, books, cards and calendars (Super Rush)

February 13

Walmart: Cards, prints, canvas prints, photo books (same day in-store pickup)

Here are the best photo book services

Mixbook photo book (Image credit: Mixbook)

1. Mixbook

Our favorite service offers powerful but intuitive software, reasonable prices and a great finished product.

Software Rating: 4/5 | Printed Book Rating: 4/5 | Starting price for an 8.5 x 8.5 20-page hardcover book: $29.99 | Book size options: 6 x 6, 8.5 x 8.5, 14 x 11

Versatile, flexible, creative software

Easy to use

Generous searchable libraries of great backgrounds, templates, layouts and clip art

Very attractive printed book

No drop shadow for text or clip art

Our overall favorite — not just for photo books but also for photo cards and calendars — is Mixbook. Its project-creation software is versatile and easy to use, the printed products are excellent and, best of all, Mixbook's prices are reasonable. What we particularly like about Mixbook's software is its great flexibility, which enables you to be creative while still being fun. As a result, your photo book will not only be lovely but can also reflect your style and personality.

Read our full Mixbook review.

MORE: Mixbook Valentine's Day shipping guidelines

Printique photo book (Image credit: Printique)

2. Printique (formerly AdoramaPix)

High-quality but expensive photo books.

Software Rating: 4/5 | Printed Book Rating: 4/5 | Starting price for an 8.5 x 8.5 20-page hardcover book: $47.99 (8 x 8 inches) | Book size options: 6 x 4.5, 8 x 8, 10 x 12.5, 12 x 12 and more

Lovely photo book

Versatile, creative, flexible software

Attractive, fully editable templates

Intelligent content organization

Large selection of great cutout shapes

Pricey

Printique came in a very close second to Mixbook, with flexible, creative, intuitive software that's both powerful and intelligently organized. What's more, the attractive printed photo book is beautifully produced and has very good photo quality. However, Printique's books are significantly more expensive than Mixbook's.

Read our full Printique review.

MORE: Printique shipping information and deadlines

Costco Photo Center photo book (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Costco Photo Center

The best photo book service for those on a budget — even if you're not a Costco member.

Software Rating: 3.5/5 | Printed Book Rating: 3/5 | Starting price for an 8.5 x 8.5 20-page hardcover book: $19.99 (for 8.5 x 11-inch book) | Book size options: 8 x 8, 8.5 x 11, 12 x 12

Reasonable prices

Flexible, creative book software

Attractive clip art for books

Cheap book production

Average photo quality

Costco Photo Center is our top choice for budget photo books. The book-creation software isn't on the level of Mixbook's, but it does enable a nice amount of personal creativity while being comparatively easy to use. The book itself isn't finely produced, and a critical eye will recognize that the photo reproduction quality is only average, but it's nice enough, and the prices are the lowest.

Read our full Costco Photocenter review.

MORE: Costco Photo Center shipping guidelines

Mpix photo book (Image credit: Mpix)

4. Mpix

A mixed bag of good photo reproduction but limited tools.

Software Rating: 3.5/5 | Printed Book Rating: 3.5/5 | Starting price for an 8.5 x 8.5 20-page hardcover book: $34.99 | Book size options: 5 x 5 inches to 8.5 x 11 inches

Generally very good photo reproduction

Fully editable templates

Attractive, well-organized clip art

Unsatisfactory book construction

Limited backgrounds and layouts

Mpix's book-creation software is flexible and generally creative, and it produced an attractive photo book with lively, appealing photo reproduction. However, the software is uneven. On the one hand, its clip art is attractive and well organized. But it doesn't have a full complement of expected tools, and its libraries of backgrounds and layouts are limited.

Read our full Mpix review.

MORE: Mpix Valentine's Day shipping information

Shutterfly photo book (Image credit: Shutterfly)

5. Shutterfly

Good but not great, and it's periodically frustrating.

Software Rating: 3.5/5 | Printed Book Rating: 3.5/5 | Starting price for an 8.5 x 8.5 20-page hardcover book: $29.99 (8 x 8-inch book) | Book size options: 7 x 9 inches up to 12 x 12 inches

Fully editable templates

Large, searchable libraries of clip art and backgrounds

Large, searchable libraries of content

Cumbersome dual editing windows

Uneven photo quality

Shutterfly delivers quality book production, with tight, clean binding and paper with a nice weight. However, the software is a mixed bag of versatility and flexibility, with annoying limitations and workflow bottlenecks. Plus, the photo quality is inconsistent — sometimes very good and sometimes merely average.

Read our full Shutterfly review.

MORE: Shutterfly Valentine's Day shipping guidelines

Artifact Uprising photo book (Image credit: Artifact Uprising)

6. Artifact Uprising

Stunning physical book, with a price to match.

Software Rating: 3/5 | Printed Book Rating: 4/5 | Starting price for an 8.5 x 8.5 20-page hardcover book: $79 (50-page minimum) | Book size options: 6 x 8, 8 x 6, 8.5 x 8.5, 8.5 x 11, 11 x 8.5, 10 x 10, 12 x 12, 14 x 11

Elegant simplicity

Quick workflow

Physically gorgeous book

Very limited software

Rigid, noncustomizable templates

Expensive

Artifact Uprising's book is simply gorgeous, with fine thick board pages, superb binding and a gold-embossed title on a fabric cover. The photo reproduction is appealing and consistent, though it's not superb. However, the remarkably easy-to-use software is very restrictive, with no room for personal creativity.

Read our full Artifact Uprising review.

Picaboo photo book (Image credit: Picaboo)

7. Picaboo

Great, creative software, disappointing printed book.

Software Rating: 4/5 | Printed Book Rating: 2.5/5 | Starting price for an 8.5 x 8.5 20-page hardcover book: $34.99 (8 x 8 inches) | Book size options: 5 x 4, 5 x 5, 8 x 6, 8 x 8, 11 x 9, 14 x 11, 12 x 12

Excellent, versatile software

Fully editable templates

The best content search engine

Convenient, robust photo and clip art editing

Disappointing photo quality

Unsatisfactory book binding

Picaboo's book software rivals Mixbook's; it's intelligent, creative, flexible and fun. But the photos in our printed book were inconsistent and some were muddy. Also, the book production was less than satisfactory and had messy binding.

Read our full Picaboo review.

MORE: Picaboo shipping information

Snapfish photo book (Image credit: Snapfish)

8. Snapfish

Flexible but frustrating software, unimpressive print quality.

Software Rating: 2.5/5 | Printed Book Rating: 2.5/5 | Starting price for an 8.5 x 8.5 20-page hardcover book: $29.99 | Book size options: 5 x 7 inches to 11 x 14 inches

Attractive, fully editable templates

Variable-size photo borders

Easy-to-use photo editor

Unimpressive print quality

No search engine for clip art or backgrounds

Limited text and color-selection tools

On the surface, Snapfish's software is versatile and creative. However, the poor organization of clip art and backgrounds, and other frustrations slow down workflow and limit creativity. What's more, the photo reproduction is of only average quality and the book itself looks and feels cheap.

Read our full Snapfish review.

MORE: Snapfish shipping information and guidelines

CVS Photo photo book (Image credit: CVS Photo)

9. CVS Photo

Cheap book production, average photo quality and limited software.

Software Rating: 2.5/5 | Printed Book Rating: 3/5 | Starting price for an 8.5 x 8.5 20-page hardcover book: $39.99 (8.5 x 11) | Book size options: 4 x 6 inches to 11 x 14 inches

Editable book templates

Variable-size photo borders

Simple photo editing

No search engine for clip art or backgrounds

Limited color-selection tools

Unexciting print quality

It may be convenient to order a photo book online from CVS and be able to pick it up at your local store, but be warned: CVS Photo's Snapfish-based software is similarly frustrating and even more limited than Snapfish's. The CVS book is cheaply constructed and the photos are of average quality. If you do use CVS, be sure not to order from the Same-Day-Pickup options, which were even lower in quality.

Read our full CVS Photo review.

Amazon Prints photo book (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

10. Amazon Prints

Limited software, lackluster book.

Software Rating: 2/5 | Printed Book Rating: 2.5/5 | Starting price for an 8.5 x 8.5 20-page hardcover book: $17.99 (8 x 8-inch book) | Book size options: 5 x 7 inches to 12 x 12 inches

Editable templates

Variable-size photo borders

Inexpensive

Frustrating, limited software

No search engine for clip art or backgrounds

Limited color-selection tools

Inflexible card templates

Lackluster printed book

Like CVS Photo and Walmart, Amazon Print's software is based on Snapfish's frustrating interface, but with even less content than CVS' product. The photos in Amazon's cheaply constructed book have no pop and tend to be undersaturated.

Read our full Amazon Prints review.

Walmart photo book (Image credit: Walmart Photos)

11. Walmart

Very restrictive software, unimpressive book.

Software Rating: 1.5/5 | Printed Book Rating: 2/5 | Starting price for an 8.5 x 8.5 20-page hardcover book: $21.96 (8 x 8-inch book) | Book size options: 2 x 3 inches to 12 x 12 inches

Comparatively inexpensive

Easy photo editing

Severely limited software

Uneditable templates

Unimpressive printed book

Walmart's threadbare software is restrictive, with no creative flexibility, inflexible, uneditable templates and few tools or options. While the price of a book is below average, the book construction is cheap and the photos are lackluster.

Read our full Walmart Photos review.

MORE: Walmart Photos Valentine's Day shipping deadlines

How We Test Photo Book Services

We looked at 11 popular printing services — Printique (AdoramaPix), Amazon Prints, Artifact Uprising, Costco, CVS Photo, Mpix, Mixbook, Picaboo, Shutterfly, Snapfish and Walmart — to see which ones delivered both a great user experience and a photo book you'd be proud to give.

For this year's test, we used stock photos of two families (one Caucasian and the other African American). We edited one picture to be a bit underexposed. This tested the photo services' ability to balance various exposures as well as different skin tones.

We designed a 20-page photo book with these photos. To test the flexibility and creativity each software allowed, our design included rotated and resized pictures and clip art along with angled text. We took advantage of the best each service had to offer regarding templates, layouts, clip art, text and backgrounds. However, we sometimes found it difficult to locate just the right content on those sites whose libraries weren't well organized or searchable.

In rating the software, we used the following criteria:

Ease of use

User interface and workflow

Functionality

Creative flexibility

Quality and versatility of templates, clip art, layouts and backgrounds

After our printed photo books arrived, we assembled a jury of print and photography experts to rate the books, using the following criteria:

Overall appeal and quality of the physical book

Photo quality

Color and skin tones

Dynamic range and exposure

Focus and clarity

Balancing of the diverse pictures

Type quality

Paper quality

Quality of the binding

During the judging, all books were identified by numbers rather than brand names. Though the name of some of the vendors is printed on the books, the jury was discouraged from looking at those brand identifiers until after the judging.

If a photo book exhibited obvious flaws — such as misnumbered pages, poor photo reproduction or something else wrong as a result of the printing process — we ordered a reprint to see if the errors were a one-time event. This year, we ordered reprints from Mixbook and Shutterfly.

We rated the software separately from the printed book, then averaged the two for an overall book rating. We also took cost into consideration in our overall rating. In our print ratings, we gave the greatest weight to the quality of the services' photo reproduction, because that's the entire purpose of a photo book.