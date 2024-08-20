This brand-new LG OLED TV is nearly 50% off at Best Buy for a limited time

You don't need to wait until Black Friday to land a Black Friday-level TV deal. Case in point: Right now, Best Buy is listing the all-new, 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV for just $797.99. That's around 50% off the usual asking price for a superb, entry-level OLED that just hit the market. It's an especially good deal if you've been waiting for a smaller-sized OLED TV to go on sale.



The B4 isn't quite as impressive as its higher-end counterpart, the LG C4 OLED, but it's bundled with plenty of features for gamers and streamers alike. And, being an OLED TV, the B4 enjoys all of the benefits inherent to the technology: perfect black levels, rich, well-saturated color, and incredibly accommodating viewing angles.

LG 48" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $799 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

On the gaming side of things, the B4 offers many of the same features as LG's higher-end OLEDs, which are among the best gaming TVs you can buy. All four of its HDMI 2.1 inputs support 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM. You're also getting G-Sync compatibility and FreeSync support. At 48 inches, the smallest B4 would make for a reliable monitor (just note that, unlike the C4, the B4 does not support a 144Hz refresh rate).



Cinephiles will be chuffed to learn that the B4 supports both Dolby Vision and DTS audio, in addition to LG's Filmmaker mode. The B4 comes with the newest version of webOS baked right into the software, so if you don't own a dedicated streaming device, the B4's prepared to be your daily driver.



As mentioned, the B4's performance ceiling isn't as high as top-shelf OLEDs with higher brightness outputs and snappier processors, but its floor is higher than most TVs, thanks to its OLED display and LG's impressive engineering. Its razor-sharp contrast is sure to turn heads.



Best Buy is also running relatively deep discounts on the 55-, 65-, and 77-inch versions of the B4, but none are marked down as much as the 48-inch model. Being a new size in the series, you might want to jump on this deal sooner than later. We don't expect this one to last.