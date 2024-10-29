The LG G4 is our top OLED TV of the year and it just went on sale for $1,100 off before Black Friday

The LG G4 OLED — one of the best OLED TVs I've ever laid eyes on — just hit its lowest price ever, according to price-tracking website CamelCamelCamel. Right now, you can secure a 65-inch LG G4 for $2,296 on Amazon. That's a full $1,100 off its initial price, and not something I expected to see ahead of Black Friday deals.

If the 65-inch version is too big for your living space, I've got good news: As of early this morning, the 55-inch LG G4 is just $1,796 at Amazon. It's also the lowest price we've ever seen on this version of the G4.

If you're curious as to what makes the G4 one of the best OLED TVs (and one of the best TVs, period), I'm happy to share my enthusiasm. In fact, I could talk about the G4 all day.

LG 65" G4 OLED TV: was $3,399 now $2,296 @ Amazon

Bolstered by LG's impressive MLA technology, the G4 OLED is a marvel of engineering. It's one of the brightest OLED TVs we've ever tested, which means 4K shows and movies will look stunning. It's also one of the best gaming TVs of the year, too, thanks to four HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at both 120Hz and 144Hz, and its ultra-low input lag. It's our current pick for the best OLED TV you can buy. If 65 inches is too big for your living space, consider the 55-inch G4, which is also currently hitting its lowest price ever on Amazon. LG 55" G4 OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,796 @ Amazon

The G4's secret weapon is the second generation of LG's Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology.

In the landscape of TVs, there is a brightness battle being waged. For OLEDs, this battle is especially critical. These TVs already produce perfect black levels with pixel-level dimming, so the higher the brightness, the more astonishing the picture.

Top-shelf OLED TVs from Samsung and Sony gain a competitive advantage by leveraging a layer of quantum dots. So-called QD-OLEDs (like the Samsung S95D and the Sony A95L) offer brighter highlights and more voluminous color thanks to these nifty nanocrystals.

While QD-OLEDs zig, the LG G4 zags. As you'll see in our LG G4 OLED review, its secret weapon is not a layer of quantum dots, but rather, the second-generation of LG's Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology. As its name implies, this display tech harnesses an array of tiny lenses to refocus light. For the viewer, this makes for a far brighter picture than what you might find on a mainstream OLED TV, like the LG C4.

Consider this: In our lab tests, the LG C4 delivered HDR highlights right around the 1,000-nit mark. The G4, on the other hand, scraped 1,500 nits in HDR. It's a tremendous difference, especially given the inherently razor-sharp contrast control of an OLED display.

If you're looking for high-end features to accompany the high-class picture, the G4 has you covered. Simply put, it's among the best gaming TVs of the year, thanks to a full suite of HDMI 2.1 inputs, the ability to showcase 4K games at 120Hz (or 144Hz, should you happen to hook up a PC), and the inclusion of LG's Game Optimizer mode. This mode lets you toggle various features (including VRR, FreeSync Premium, and G-Sync), all from a neatly organized gaming menu.

I review a slew of TVs every year, and only a handful of them end up truly knocking my socks off. The LG G4 is one of those sets.

I'm not sure how long it's going to stay at this ridiculous price point, but if you're in the market for an OLED TV this year, you owe it to yourself to consider the G4.