Not a typo! This Hisense 85-inch TV is just $548 in Walmart Black Friday deal

If you told me five years ago that you could get an 85" TV for under $550, I'd have said you were out of your mind. As crazy as it sounds, you can get an 85" Hisense TV with Roku for $548 at Walmart right now.

This isn't some off-brand TV, either. Hisense makes some of the best TVs on the market. If you want to capture a movie theater-like experience in your home, this is the Black Friday deal you'll want to snag.

Hisense 85R6030N Roku TV: was $798 now $548 at Walmart The Hisense 85R6030N comes with all the Roku smart TV features you could ever want while also offering a sharp 4K picture, Dolby Vision and HDR 10 support and Game Mode Plus with VRR. At $548, it might be the best big-screen Black Friday TV deal you'll come across this year.

While we haven't reviewed this specific Hisense TV before, the specs look very promising for the price. You get impressive features like Dolby Vision HDR, Motion Rate 120, DTS Studio Sound and a Game Mode Plus with VRR. For an affordable TV, this is more than we'd expect.

For this model, it has excellent user reviews on Walmart's website, with a 4.7 rating from more than 6,000 reviews.

Having the Roku TV OS run the show is another plus. It's easy to use and offers access to all of the major streaming services. And there's plenty of free channels to watch.

The real selling point of this TV is the size. Before I became a tech writer, I sold TVs. I would love to go back in time and tell myself how cheap TVs have become back then. Even carrying an 85" flat-panel display in-store would have been ridiculous. Having one for this price would have been doubly unbelievable (I'm sure the people I was selling TVs to would have loved this deal, too).

The point is, if you want a massive TV and the idea of spending $1,000 or more doesn't appeal to you, then you're going to want to grab this Black Friday deal.