<a id="elk-1b2e7b8e-42c1-42d6-be7b-bcdd8583c2cf"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-tom-s-guide-s-prime-day-tv-deals-coverage-2">Welcome to Tom's Guide's Prime Day TV deals coverage!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-7aa7f516-0d5f-4c73-a4ad-7cce67367c25"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="RN6oPqqj6rJXmcX3QGAxnW" name="Amazon Ember QLED PD" alt="Amazon Ember QLED 55-inch TV against a blue background" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/RN6oPqqj6rJXmcX3QGAxnW.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-e9179454-9f6b-40f1-924a-c035f2794abc">The Prime Day deals are here! Welcome to our live coverage of all the TV deals on offer during Amazon's summer sale. We'll be updating this page regularly, highlighting all our favorite TV deals as they drop.</p><p>Now, what better way to kick off our coverage of Amazon's sales event than with an Amazon TV?! Amazon wasn't gonna be late to its own party, so you can grab deals on its hardware already. The latest <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0DD24KM9Y%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1188470994961280636-20" target="_blank" rel="sponsored noopener" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DD24KM9Y" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0DD24KM9Y%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com">Amazon Ember QLED model is currently on sale</a>, with all sizes discounted and at lowest or joint-lowest ever prices for Prime members. That means you can pick up a brand new, latest-model QLED for as little as $389.</p><p>The best discounts are on the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0DD24KM9Y%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1188470994961280636-20" target="_blank" rel="sponsored noopener" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DD24KM9Y" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0DD24KM9Y%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com">50-inch</a>, <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0DD2P7YVW%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1188470994961280636-20" target="_blank" rel="sponsored noopener" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DD2P7YVW" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0DD2P7YVW%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com">65-inch</a> and <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0DD28FS3D%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1188470994961280636-20" target="_blank" rel="sponsored noopener" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DD28FS3D" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0DD28FS3D%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com">75-inch</a> models, which are all lowest ever price. The <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0DD2F6VXT%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1188470994961280636-20" target="_blank" rel="sponsored noopener" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DD2F6VXT" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0DD2F6VXT%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com">55-inch model is at its joint-lowest ever price</a>, so we've seen it drop this low before (but it's still a great deal).</p>