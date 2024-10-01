Walmart announces 'Holiday Deals' sale to fight Amazon Prime Day — 25 early deals I’d shop now

In an effort to steal Amazon's thunder, Walmart recently announced that they too will be hosting a major sales event on October 8 — the exact same start date as Prime Big Deal Days. The only difference is that Walmart's Holiday Deals event event will last a full 5 days.

Although we're still a week away from the savings extravaganza, that hasn't stopped Walmart from bringing the deals. Right now, you can shop discounts on TVs, furniture, laptops, small kitchen appliances and more. Plus, Walmart's Toy Shop is officially live for the holiday season.

Walmart Plus members get a special 12-hour head start to shop the sale, so be sure to sign up ahead of time. As Walmart goes head to head with Amazon Prime Day, keep scrolling to check out all my favorite early deals from the sale. Also, check out today's best Walmart promo codes.

Editor's Choice

Walmart Toy Shop: deals from $5 @ Walmart

It's official! In honor of the upcoming holiday season, Walmart's Toy Shop is now live. The Toy Shop has hundreds of gift options for children of every age, including toys featuring their favorite brands, characters and activities.

Seasonal decor savings: deals from $1 @ Walmart

Whether you're still gearing up for Halloween or you already have your sights set on Thanksgiving and Christmas, Walmart has tons of amazing deals on fun and festive decor for every holiday.

Tailgate essentials: deals from $2 @ Walmart

It's time to tailgate! Walmart has everything you need to prep for the big game, including portable grills, coolers, tents, games and much more all starting at just $2.

Appliance sale: up to $500 off @ Walmart

Get huge savings up to $500 on select appliances at Walmart. From refrigerators and washing machines to ovens and air conditioners, don't miss out on these savings from brands like Frigidaire, GE, Dyson and more.

Best Home & Kitchen Deals

EDX Small Round Side End Table: was $89 now $24 @ Walmart

This versatile, easy to assemble side table will fit perfectly in any space. Its innovative design features a sturdy structure, U-shaped legs and a durable linen basket that can be used to store toys, blankets, magazines and more.

SUNMORY Floor Lamp: was $119 now $66 @ Walmart

This simple standing lamp with a boho wicker shade will add some serious style to your home. It also seamlessly matches just about any type of decor — think contemporary, vintage, mid-century, traditional and farmhouse. It's dimmable and features three different lighting temperatures.

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set: was $299 now $69 @ Walmart

This eco-friendly, nonstick pots and pans set comes with 13 pieces to help cook up all your favorite meals in a safe and healthy manner. The set includes frying pans, sauces pans, sauté pans and cooking utensils that are suitable for all cooktops.

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker: was $119 now $98 @ Walmart

Get cooking with the versatile 4-in-1 cooker that makes anything possible. This one machine can replace up to 8 kitchen tools and appliances and it can cook up to 30% faster than a conventional oven. The cooking capacity is pretty impressive, as well. You'll be able to make chili for up to 20 people, 9 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs, or enough pulled pork for 30 sliders.

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $98 @ Walmart

For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, it can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: was $249 now $145 @ Walmart

Packing a highly accurate occupancy sensor, this smart thermostat detects when you're present in a room. It uses this information to automate heating and cooling routines based on your daily activity. This turns down your system while you're away but keeps your home toasty when you need it. It also keeps an eye on your HVAC system to send alerts if something seems off.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and smoothie bowls. In our Ninja Creami review, we said it's great for creating delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes, and more. Just note that there's no built-in compressor, which means you'll need to pre-freeze your base or batter for 24 hours before using it.

LINSY HOME Velvet Accent Chair with Ottoman: was $399 now $139 @ Walmart

Although this is considered an accent chair, it looks like the main character to me thanks to its beautiful vibrant hue, smooth velvet upholstery and comfy ergonomic design. And while it certainly exudes opulence, it's surprisingly affordable. It even comes with the perfect little ottoman for extra comfort.

Best Walmart Tech Deals

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $43 @ Walmart

Upgrade your gaming setup with this official Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black. This controller is also compatible with PC and mobile if you prefer to game on multiple platforms. At $16 off, this is one of the biggest discounts on the official Xbox Wireless Controller we've seen to date.

JBL Clip 4: was $79 now $45 @ Walmart

The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can listen to tunes poolside or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback.

Smart TVs: deals from $74 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $74. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Walmart

There's not a lot I can say about the 2nd Generation AirPods that hasn't been said before. Apple's headphones offer tremendous sound quality at a decent price. When they're on sale for $89, they become an even better purchase that is worth snagging for anyone who listens to music on an Apple device.

Apple 2021 10.2" iPad (9th Gen): was $329 now $224 @ Walmart

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 13 hours. Currently, Walmart is offering the 64GB model marked down to $224.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds: was $299 now $226 @ Walmart

The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 review, we loved their smaller and lighter design that's comfortable to wear for long periods. They have some of the strongest active noise cancelling around, outstanding sound quality and one of the best user experiences from the Sony Headphones Connect app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $290 @ Walmart

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, these amazing headphones give you up to 40 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 256GB): was $699 now $649 @ Walmart

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. This is the cheapest it's ever been.

Samsung 65" The Frame 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,395 @ Walmart

A one-of-a-kind lifestyle TV — full stop — it's hard to replicate the art-like look and feel of the Frame TV's innovative, anti-reflective screen. In fact, it's the biggest reason to go for this QLED 4K TV, which can display classic paintings and your own photos when not in use. It also features HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode and Samsung's Tizen operating system.

Best Outdoor Deals

DAYBETTER Outdoor String Lights: was $59 now $26 @ Walmart

Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.

Solo Stove Mesa 5" Tabletop Firepit: was $79 now $59 @ Walmart

Just like full-size smokeless fire pits, the Mesa burns wood or pellets efficiently, emitting almost no soot in the air. It's ideal if you want to make s'mores, but don't want the hassle of firing up your full-size fire pit. It also makes for great tabletop ambiance and will add a little warmth to any gathering. In our Solo Stove Mesa review, we gave the small but mighty fire pit 4.5/5 stars.

Costway 5.4ft Halloween Skeleton: was $99 now $59 @ Walmart

This life size skeleton is a great deal at just $59. From greeting guests to hanging from the roof, it's perfect for decorating either indoors or outdoors. It also has seven flexible, adjustable joints that allow you to adjust the posture of the skeleton.