Walmart's weekend sale is live from $14 — 25 deals I'd get for the spring

Enjoying the spring weather? Walmart's latest sale can help you max out your fun this spring with a bunch of deals on everything from TVs to patio furniture.

If you're ready to get some spring cleaning done, you can currently get up to 40% off Shark products at Walmart. They have vacuum cleaners and robot vacuums to get your home sparkling clean.

Or, if you want to catch up on some of the best Netflix shows, you can currently get the LG 65-inch B3 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,099 at Walmart ($200 off.) Although it's an older model, this is a fantastic price for an OLED TV in this size and we love its colorful, sharp picture quality.

Keep scrolling to see my favorite Walmart deals this weekend. For more savings, see our Walmart promo codes page, and check out the deals I'd buy from $6 in Amazon's weekend sale.

My favorite deals

Home gym sale: deals from $8 @ Walmart

Walmart is making it cheaper to stick to your 2025 resolutions. The retailer has multiple home gym accessories/equipment on sale from $8. It includes small accessories as well as exercise machines. As part of the sale, Walmart has the Echelon Connect Exercise Bike on sale for $397 (pictured, was $599). Its magnetic flywheel offers 32 levels of resistance and it comes with a free 30-day trial of Echelon Fitness' premier membership, Echelon United.

Lego sale: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $14. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Super Mario and more.

JBL Go 4: was $49 now $34 at Walmart Our JBL Go 4 review determined that this is the perfect portable Bluetooth speaker for those on a budget. Small enough to take traveling, it still packs enough performance to soundtrack small gatherings while bringing useful features like IP67 water and dust protection, and multi-point connectivity. It also comes in a variety of fun colors.

LG 65" B3 OLED TV: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Walmart The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but I'd rather watch it than most of the similarly priced TVs. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. Best of all, gamers are getting a solid array of features, including two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.

TVs

Onn 32" Roku Smart TV: was $98 now $88 at Walmart Walmart's Onn 32-inch HDTV has earned itself a reputation with over 34K reviews and a 4.5 average star rating — viewers are not disappointed. Yet, it's now even cheaper in Walmart's latest sale. Due to its 32-inch size and 720p resolution, you won't want to use it as your main set, but it's a solid pick for a second TV in a guest room or children's room.

LG 65" B3 OLED TV: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Walmart The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but I'd rather watch it than most of the similarly priced TVs. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. Best of all, gamers are getting a solid array of features, including two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.

Patio and garden

Autlaycil 9ft Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $68 now $34 at Walmart This umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days.

Lacoo 2 Pack Zero Gravity Outdoor Lounge Chair: was $139 now $69 at Walmart Relax in this set of comfortable and adjustable lounge chairs that allow you to sit, recline and lie down. They are called "zero gravity" chairs because you can recline at different angles up to 170°. The chairs have a foldable and light weight design, making it very easy for you to carry them around and use in various places.

Costway 4PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set: was $369 now $239 at Walmart Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with this outdoor patio set that features one bench, two single sofas and a coffee table with a tempered tabletop. Made of a solid steel and rattan structure, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions that have removable and washable covers.

Appliances

Shark Steam Pocket: was $109 now $68 at Walmart With the Shark Steam Pocket Mop, mopping might just be your new favorite household chore. Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes. This will help you remove up to 99% of household bacteria — without the harsh chemicals.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $87 at Walmart For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, it can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

Gourmia Indoor Pizza Oven: was $149 now $99 at Walmart Forget GrubHub. The Gourmia Indoor Pizza Oven lets you make cheesy, delicious pizza from the comfort of your home. It lets you choose from six presets including: Neapolitan, New York style, thin crust, pan, frozen or manual. It also includes a Cordierite pizza stone that retains a high-heat surface for a crispy crust.

Shark IQ 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop: was $499 now $298 at Walmart This Shark is a thoughtfully designed 2-in-1 that actually delivers on both functions. The vacuuming is powerful enough for carpets, while the mopping genuinely scrubs rather than just wiping. Smart features include systematic cleaning patterns for better coverage and corner cleaning that actually works. The self-emptying base means you can forget about it for up to 30 days.

Headphones and speakers

JBL Go 4: was $49 now $34 at Walmart Our JBL Go 4 review determined that this is the perfect portable Bluetooth speaker for those on a budget. Small enough to take traveling, it still packs enough performance to soundtrack small gatherings while bringing useful features like IP67 water and dust protection, and multi-point connectivity. It also comes in a variety of fun colors.

Sony SRS-XE200 Bluetooth Speaker: was $129 now $84 at Walmart The SRS-XE200 is an IP67 certified Bluetooth speaker that's waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. It offers up to 16 hours of battery life and includes a built-in strap that makes it easy to take on the go. There's also a buit-in mic with echo cancelling technology.

Laptops and tablets

Asus 15.6" Vivobook Go Laptop: was $299 now $219 at Walmart The Asus Vivobook Go is a good choice if you want a cheap, portable Windows laptop. It features an Intel i3-N305 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display FHD has a 60Hz refresh rate. It's also very portable, weighing 3.46 pounds and measuring 0.71 inches thick.

Apple iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $269 at Walmart This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. The 10th Gen iPad measures 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV. Just note that the newer 11th-gen iPad is now available.

MSI Katana 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $999 at Walmart This MSI laptop has 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU for excellent multitasking, as well as a sleek cut-out hinge design. Add to that an RTX 4060 for gaming and you've got a productivity powerhouse that can do it all.