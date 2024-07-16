Wake up! 3 Prime Day Ninja coffee maker deals I'd buy from $69
These are the coffee maker deals I'd buy with my own money
Not a day goes by when I don't drink coffee. Likewise, not a day goes by when I don't use my Ninja coffee machine. I've been using it for over a year now and it's still brewing strong, tasty cups of joe. With Prime Day deals in full swing, now is the best time to upgrade your coffee machine.
Right now, Amazon has Ninja coffee machines on sale from $69. My machine is a little too old to be included in today's sale, but there are much better machines you can score. Below I've rounded up some of the best Ninja coffee maker deals right now. Alternatively, for more ways to save, make sure to check out our list of the best Amazon promo codes this week.
Best Ninja coffee deals
Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon
Update your coffee machine with the Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker (DCM201CP) on sale for just $69. It features a removable 70-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. The machine lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance.
Ninja Speciality Coffee Maker: was $169 now $119 @ Amazon
The Ninja Speciality Coffee Maker (CM401) is a jack of all trades. It can make speciality brews, classic, rich, or over-ice coffee in a variety of sizes. Simply add your grounds and you're good to go, with a fold-away frother included, too. This is the lowest price we've seen for it all year.
Ninja DualBrew Pro: was $229 now $159 @ Amazon
A versatile option with specialty options as well as single-serve pods, the Ninja Dualbrew Pro is a good-looking device with a fold-out frother and a separate hot water system for instant hot water that's ideal for tea, instant snacks, and more. Prime members, this is the cheapest it's ever been and ties its Black Friday price.
