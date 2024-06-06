Stanley has a huge sale on Amazon — 7 great deals I'd buy now from just $22

Stanley is a company known for its trendy, colorful and high-quality water bottles and tumblers — more specifically, the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState, which has become increasingly popular in recent years. However, Stanley has much more to offer than the coveted water bottle. In fact, they're currently having an Amazon sale with deals on drinkware and hydration quenchers from $17.

Right now, the IceFlow Cap and Carry Water Bottle is on sale for $26 and the Classic Easy-Pour Growler has dropped to $48. Yes, they sell beer accessories! With so many great Stanley deals to shop, I just had to pick out my favorites. Here are my top 7.

Best Stanley Deals

Stanley IceFlow Cap and Carry Water Bottle: was $36 now $26 @ Amazon

This lightweight water bottle was designed to carry the most amount of water without weighing you down. Perfect for sipping during workouts, on your daily commute and camping trips, the bottle has a simple twist cap that allows you to bring it on the go without worrying about leaks. It's available in a variety of vibrant hues and four different sizes. The 16oz and 24oz versions are also compatible with cupholders for your convenience.

Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle: was $47 now $35 @ Amazon

Keep your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours with this versatile thermos. It has a wide mouth to help with easy pouring into the lid that also doubles as an 8oz cup. Plus, it's durable and leakproof, making it the ideal bottle to throw in your car or pack in your travel bag.

Stanley AeroLight Transit Bottle: was $30 now $22 @ Amazon

Take your favorite beverages on the go with the bottle that will keep them hot for four hours, cold for six hours and iced for 20 hours. It's made with Stanley’s featherweight spun-steel technology, making it 33% lighter than their standard stainless steel tumblers. It also has a locking lid to prevent spills and fits in most standard cup holders.

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler: was $90 now $76 @ Amazon

This water jug will help you stay hydrated all day long thanks to its double wall insulation that keeps drinks cold for up to 14 hours and iced up for over two days. It even keeps the exterior sweat-free which is a major plus. The tumbler features a handle so you can easily carry it around and a built-in flip straw so you can sip your beverage.

Stanley Classic Easy-Pour Growler: was $57 now $48 @ Amazon

Not only does Stanley make high-quality water bottles and coffee tumblers, they also have beer accessories! You'll be able to transport your favorite brew in this stylish growler that keeps beer cold and carbonated for up to 24 hours. It can store up to 64oz of your favorite beverage, making this ideal for any picnic, hike, or camping trip. The growler also features an durable handle for easy pouring and a leak proof lid.

Stanley Adventure Pre-Party Shot Glass + Flask Set: was $40 now $30 @ Amazon

Bring this shot set on your next escape and make a toast! The set comes with four stainless-steel shot glasses, an 8oz hip flask, and a metal carrying case, all built to withstand adventure. The flask even includes a built-in lanyard so you don't lose it.