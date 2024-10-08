Say hello to your first 4K drone — save $270 on the DJI Air 3 this Prime Day
Take to the skies this October
If you love photography and want to see the world from a bird's eye view, you need one of the best drones to capture the sights in 4K. But 4K drones rarely come cheap. As a drone photography enthusiast and reviews writer, trust me, I know. But in this year's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you might strike gold with one of DJI's greatest drones.
I'm talking about the DJI Air 3 which is currently 20% off at Amazon. The Fly More combo with the RC-N2 controller and three spare batteries could be yours for $1,079. If you want this drone, act fast as it's a limited time deal — and once it's gone, who knows if it'll be on sale on Black Friday?
DJI Air 3: was $1,349 now $1,079 @ Amazon
With dual cameras capable of shooting 48MP stills and 4K/60fps HDR video and a flight time of up to 46 minutes, the DJI Air 3 is one of the best consumer drones. One of the two lenses allows you to zoom in 3x so you can capture every detail, and you can enjoy a stable 1080P/60fps live feed up to 12.4 miles, ensuring smooth flights with clear and reliable transmission. And at $1,079, the Air 3's lowest ever price has just landed — and it's too good to be true.
What's not to love about the DJI Air 3? A consumer drone aimed at serious travel photographers, videographers and content creators, the Air 3 is equipped with dual cameras with a three-axis gimbal. Not only can this drone capture clear 48MP stills, its 3x zoom lets you capture many details.
But perhaps its biggest selling point is its 4K/60fps video capabilities, because who doesn't love a bit of 4K footage? That means you can get smooth, stable footage, and given its size and weight, the drone is more resistant to gusts of wind — so you can rest assured it won't get knocked about. Also, videographers, listen up! The Air 3 comes with 10-bit D-Log M and 10-bit HLG, which help provide increased flexibility when editing, a higher dynamic range, and overall, excellent results.
The Fly More combo, which is currently on sale at Amazon, includes the RC-N2 controller which sports two antennas to improve its range and performance. Also included in the Fly More combo are three spare batteries. The Air 3 can fly for up to 46 minutes on a single battery, and if you want more, make sure to pack your spares — you don't want to run out of juice while filming that all-important shot!
Even at its retail price of $1,349, the Air 3 is a very easy drone to recommend, especially if you want a reliable drone with omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, DJI’s impressive O4 HD video transmission system, and many other pro features. And for immersive flights, the Air 3 is compatible with DJI's FPV goggles. The 20% discount at Amazon right now is too good to pass up.
