I own not one, but two air purifiers from Coway — both are up to 30% off at Amazon

Moving from Manhattan to Queens didn’t just equate to more living space, it also meant a heck of a lot more dust. I didn’t think 200 extra square feet of space would make such a dramatic difference, but after living with just one air purifier (the Molekule Air Mini+ $289 at Amazon at that) for a few months, I knew it alone wasn’t going to cut it. Throw taller windows facing the street and higher ceilings into the mix (not to mention the building’s age — original picture-frame molding was a huge allure in the move), and it quickly became clear my new place warranted another air-scrubbing machine (perhaps even two), especially with allergy season on the horizon.

Initially persuaded by minimalist, easy-on-the-eye designs, this time around, I was determined to dig beyond the surface. A multi-stage filtration system was music to my ears, specifically to the tune of a pre-filter (for bigger pollutants); a deodorizing filter to capture odor-causing gases (for when cooking it up in the kitchen goes awry); and, of course, a HEPA filter to eradicate micro-sized particles. (Dust! Pollen! Germs!). An affordable filter replacement was another must-have—re-equipping my pint-sized unit, despite the compact size, put a decent dent in my wallet each time around. Enter, Coway.

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty: was $229 now $159 @ Amazon

According to our guide to the best air purifiers, the Airmega AP-1512HH is small and compact in stature, but powerful. Its eco-friendly setting also helps keep energy costs low, earning it the most energy-efficient of the bunch. Better yet, it provides a decent clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 247.5/232.3/241.3. It also offers an ionizer mode, which will disperse negative ions to improve the quality of the air it filters. Other perks include its three-year warranty, but it is important to note this is on the heavier side (12.3 pounds).

Price check: $189 @ Coway

There are myriad choices from the brand, but I ultimately landed on the Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty — and right now, it’s 30% off at Amazon. Not only is it $70 less than what I paid, it also comes backed by 25,000-plus positive reviews that gush about its effective, relatively quiet work. Characteristics I can confirm. As soon as I plugged it in, the pollution sensor turned red, roaring to life. But within minutes it dimmed from purple (moderate air quality) to blue (good air quality), settling to a barely audible hum, clearing the air for up to 1,748 square feet.

It’s sensitive to kitchen work and hair spray, and as I have it situated near an old radiator, the center of two conjoining spaces (the living room and office-slash-dining room), every time it started to emit heat this winter, the purifier would kick on. (I can only assume because the act distributed more dust.) But I breathe easier knowing it’s taking care of debris and pollutants as small as 0.01 microns.

During the day, I keep it on Auto Mode and try to remember to switch to Eco Mode before bed. On the latter setting, the machine shuts off after 30 minutes free of pollution to conserve energy. Otherwise, it’s on all the time. And according to Coway, 24 hours translates into 7 cents—I’d say that’s certainly worth the cost.

Because the biggest difference I’ve noticed is when it remains plugged in throughout the duration of a trip away. Before, I'd be greeted with stagnant air and musty, stale smells upon opening the front door. Now, it’s like I never left. I’m so impressed with the brand that I’ve also since replaced my Molekule with the Airmega 240. Not only does it also happen to be priced at a really good deal, filter replacements are less frequent and cost just a little over what I was paying for one before. Needless to say, I’m quite content with now being able to put off my dusting routine a little longer.