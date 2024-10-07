Huge Walmart sale to fight Prime Day — 27 deals I'd get now

Watch out, Prime Day. Walmart is coming to take a piece of the action with its own fall sale. While the deals don't officially start until October 8, there are some epic deals you can get now that I don't recommend waiting around on.

You can check out the Walmart's holiday sale preview for a sneak peak at the deals that'll appear during the event. There'll be discounts on LEGO sets, Dyson appliances and more, and it's a great time to shop Onn TVs and tablets too. However, you don't need to wait to snag the LG 48-inch C4 4K OLED TV for $996 at Walmart ($200 off.) It's one of the best OLED TVs and I predict that it'll be a hugely popular purchase during Prime Day.

Walmart Plus members get a 12-hour early access to the deals, so sign up for a membership if you want to get ready. Plus, see our Walmart promo codes guide for more ways to save. Keep scrolling to see my favorite deals you can shop from Walmart right now.

Walmart Plus: $98/year @ Walmart

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month). Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. Walmart Plus members also get early access to Walmart deals.

Walmart Toy Shop: deals from $5 @ Walmart

It's official! In honor of the upcoming holiday season, Walmart's Toy Shop is now live. The Toy Shop has hundreds of gift options for children of every age, including toys featuring their favorite brands, characters and activities.

Seasonal decor savings: deals from $5 @ Walmart

Whether you're still gearing up for Halloween or you already have your sights set on Thanksgiving and Christmas, Walmart has tons of amazing deals on fun and festive decor for every holiday.

Nintendo Switch games/accessories: deals from $19 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering big discounts on Nintendo Switch games and accessories. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario + Rabbids, FC24 and more.

Crocs sale: deals from $21 @ Walmart

From classic Crocs to sandals, Walmart has various Crocs for men, women, and children on sale. Amazon has a similar sale on, so I recommend checking both sites to see which sale has the style you want.

Price check: from $21 @ Amazon

PlayStation 5 Slim: was $499 now $449 @ Walmart

The PS5 Slim is the same great console in a slimmer form factor and packs a larger 1TB SSD. The PS5 represents the pinnacle of Sony's gaming platform to date and offers a near-unbeatable library of must-play games. The console is currently $50 off.

Meta Quest 3 (512GB) bundle: was $647 now $499 @ Walmart

The Quest 3 packs peak performance and a stellar mixed reality experience. The 4K+ Infinite Display makes for a gorgeous presentation of the library of 500+ apps and games (powered by the latest Snapdragon XR platform), while controllers and hand-tracking give you versatility of interaction. Right now, Walmart's throwing in the Meta Quest 3 exclusive game "Batman Arkham Shadow" and a three-month trial of Meta Quest Plus for free.

Price check: $499 @ Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 256GB): was $699 now $649 @ Walmart

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. This is the cheapest it's ever been.

Appliance sale: up to $500 off @ Walmart

Get huge savings up to $500 on select appliances at Walmart. From refrigerators and washing machines to ovens and air conditioners, don't miss out on these savings from brands like Frigidaire, GE, Dyson and more.

TVs

Smart TVs: deals from $78 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $78. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.

Onn 55" 4K Roku TV: was $298 now $228 @ Walmart

The Onn 55-inch 4K Roku TV merits a mention in our TV deals guide because it's one of the cheapest big-screen TVs you can buy. It features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. This is a Walmart exclusive.

LG 86" 85 Series 4K QNED TV: was $2,096 now $1,859 @ Walmart

This QNED TV combines LG's quantum dot and Mini-LED technologies in one display. You'll experience richer color and lifelike images thanks to its advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous viewing experience. Console gamers also take note: It has a 120Hz display and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15: was $999 now $599 @ Walmart

This gaming laptop's RTX 3050 GPU has enough grunt to handle most modern games at a solid 30 fps (or higher) at its native 1080p resolution. The 144Hz screen means response times are extremely speedy, while 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a Core i5-12450H processor round off this entry-level gaming laptop nicely.

Mobile

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $189 @ Walmart

The current-gen Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Audio

JBL Clip 4: was $79 now $46 @ Walmart

The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can listen to tunes poolside or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds: was $299 now $221 @ Walmart

The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 review, we loved their smaller and lighter design that's comfortable to wear for long periods. They have some of the strongest active noise cancelling around, outstanding sound quality and one of the best user experiences from the Sony Headphones Connect app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $290 @ Walmart

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, these amazing headphones give you up to 40 hours of battery life.

Home

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set: was $299 now $69 @ Walmart

This eco-friendly, nonstick pots and pans set comes with 13 pieces to help cook up all your favorite meals in a safe and healthy manner. The set includes frying pans, sauces pans, sauté pans and cooking utensils that are suitable for all cooktops.

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker: was $119 now $98 @ Walmart

Get cooking with the versatile 4-in-1 cooker that makes anything possible. This one machine can replace up to 8 kitchen tools and appliances and it can cook up to 30% faster than a conventional oven. The cooking capacity is pretty impressive, as well. You'll be able to make chili for up to 20 people, 9 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs, or enough pulled pork for 30 sliders.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and smoothie bowls. In our Ninja Creami review, we said it's great for creating delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes, and more. Just note that there's no built-in compressor, which means you'll need to pre-freeze your base or batter for 24 hours before using it.

Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: was $499 now $319 @ Walmart

This powerful robot vacuum features incredible suction power, Matrix Clean and Precision Home Mapping. It pulls trapped debris, dust, and pet hair from carpets and hardwood floors, leaving no mess behind. The robot empties itself into a bagless base after each clean and holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $469 now $396 @ Walmart

Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $43 @ Walmart

Upgrade your gaming setup with this official Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black. This controller is also compatible with PC and mobile if you prefer to game on multiple platforms. At $16 off, this is one of the biggest discounts on the official Xbox Wireless Controller we've seen to date.