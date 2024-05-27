Best Target Memorial Day sales — 11 deals I recommend

Memorial Day has arrived and Target is celebrating with sitewide discounts on everything from 4K TVs to pool-friendly Bluetooth speakers.

The retailer is offering some sizable sales, including an LG 4K LED TV for $699, or a Hisense 55-inch 4K screen including Google TV for $299. There's even $50 off of the Vizio V-Series soundbar to go with them.

Portable tech is on sale, too, with the excellent Bose QuietComfort earbuds just $249, while AirPods Pro are $189 with the latest USB-C case.

Sticking with Apple, it's a great time to pick up an Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) for $349, especially given WWDC 2024 is around the corner and will likely add some nifty new features to the wearable. Here are some of my favorite deals at Target this weekend.

Best Target Memorial Day deals

Vacuums and Floor Care: deals from $49 @ Target

Need some help with your spring cleaning? Target can help with the dust-busting, as the retailer's running a number of deals on vacuums and other floor care appliances. Every brand from Bissel and Black + Decker to Dirt Devil, Shark, and iRobot have deep-cleaning products discounted with deals from $49.

PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer: was $129 now $69 @ Target

The 8qt PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer can cook up to six servings simultaneously. It's also packed with convenient features, like 10 custom presets and dual-cooking levels. That means you can cook everything from French fries and fish, to chicken and veggies.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: was $299 now $149 @ Target

A perfect tablet for some web browsing or social media, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has a 10.5-inch screen and 32GB of storage, but you can add a MicroSD card, too.

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3: was $199 now $169 @ Target

The ideal speaker for a summer party, pool or otherwise, this wireless speaker offers 360-degree audio and is waterproof, drop proof and dust proof to ensure it goes as long as the party does.

AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Target

The latest version of Apple's popular earbuds, the AirPods Pro are small, comfortable, and offer excellent noise cancellation, as well as Spatial Audio. This is the latest model, too, with the USB-C case - goodbye, Lightning cable!

Vizio V Series Soundbar: was $249 now $199 @ Target

This sleek but low-profile soundbar is optimized for 4K HDR content and Dolby 5.1, offering a great soundstage for your home. It has small surround speakers included, too, as well as voice assistant support for Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant.

ASUS 14-inch laptop: was $349 now $269 @ Target

Ideal for students, this portable laptop has a 14-inch display with a 1080p resolution, as well as thin bezels. It's not the most powerful, but with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage it's ideal for taking notes or browsing the web for research.

Hisense 55-inch 4K TV: was $329 now $299 @ Target

This 4K TV from Hisense runs Google TV, so your movies, apps, and live TV are all found within the dashboard. It offers Game Mode Plus for low latency and variable refresh rates, and an AI-based upscaler can improve the resolution of non-4K content.

Bose QuietComfort Buds: was $299 now $249 @ Target

Some of the best earbuds you can find today, the Bose QuietComfort are just that - quiet and comfortable, The former is down to excellent noise cancelling, and you'll get up to six hours of battery life before you need to use the charging case.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $429 now $349 @ Target

The best Apple Watch so far by virtue of it being a product line constantly improving year-on-year, this latest version adds crash detection and a temperature sensor for cycle tracking. It's also likely to get fresh new software features with WWDC around the corner.

Canon EOS R100: was $599 now $499 @ Target

An excellent camera, this Canon EOS offers a 24.1 Megapixel CMOS sensor with 6.5 fps continuous shooting. It can record up to 4K footage, and uses the DIMIC image processor for speedy processing. It's small, too, making it ideal for travel, and it's ideal for newcomers, too, with intuitive menus.

LG 55-inch 4K TV: was $799 now $699 @ Target

A big screen TV from a well-known brand, this laptop uses LEDs for detailed dark areas, rich contrast, and minimal halo effect. It also has HDR10 Pro, and Filmmaker mode for sticking closely to how a director envisaged a movie - ideal for huge blockbusters like Dune.