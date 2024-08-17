Back to school backpack deals — 9 deals I recommend from $27

If there’s one thing that should unify the masses during back-to-school season, it's the humble backpack. Who among us, after all, hasn't experienced the (literal) weight of shabby ergonomics from a sub-par pack over the years? Who among us hasn't felt the snap of a strap when they needed it most? In short, one can't underestimate the importance of a quality backpack — especially when the weather gets dicey.

Right now, you can save up to 40% off a variety of best-selling backpacks from Patagonia, Nike, The North Face, and a smorgasbord of other premium outdoor brands. Whether you're an active academic or just a "student of life," finding the best hydration backpack to fit your lifestyle is key. Which is where we come in.

Ready to gear up? Here are 11 back-to-school backpack deals to put on your shortlist. For more deals, check out our list of the best back to school sales right now.

Best backpack deals

Columbia Trek Backpack (18L): was $45 now $27 @ Columbia

This backpack is pretty perfect for everyday adventures, and an excellent choice for weekend travel. Featuring multiple carrying strap options and an external zippered pocket to house your phone, wallet, and other essentials, the Trek is a diminutive backpack that won’t weigh you down as you dash from one class to another.

Helly Hansen Sentrum Backpack (15L): was $75 now $45 @ Helly Hansen

Designed to handle all your academic needs (and then some), the Sentrum backpack features a dedicated laptop sleeve between the main compartment and padded back panel to keep your tech protected. You also get an internal organizer, a flat front pocket, and a mesh water bottle sleeve on the side. Bonus: there’s a removable sternum strap to keep the backpack from bouncing around when you’re on the move. Note: Select the color "Sparrow Grey" to see this price.

Patagonia Fieldsmith Linked Pack (25L): was $89 now $52 @ Patagonia

If you’re looking for a more-than-capable weekender bag that’ll take you from the halls to the hills, check out the Fieldsmith Linked Pack, which is packing 5L more storage space than the Atom Tote above. Featuring a full-height front pocket and easy-open cinch top, the backpack’s 15-inch laptop sleeve doubles as a hydration reservoir sleeve, and an over-the-top strap allows for light tethering.

Patagonia Atom Tote Pack (20L): was $89 now $61 @ Patagonia

Available in a few different color schemes, the Atom Tote Pack comes with a removable 13-inch laptop sleeve, which houses a built-in zippered pocket to keep smaller accessories extra secure. There’s even a hydration hanger inside the main compartment to accommodate water bladders, making this backpack a useful go-between for impromptu hikes after class. All fabrics are made from 100% recycled materials, and the body fabric is coated with a durable water-repellent finish.

Adidas One Shoulder Backpack (20L): was $90 now $72 @ Adidas

Boasting two spacious main compartments and a singular shoulder strap that’s easy to sling over your head, Adidas sure isn’t pulling any punches with the One Shoulder Backpack. Its durable ripstop fabric is made from partially recycled materials, with reflective details to add extra visibility when the sun starts to dip. Long-story-short: it’s a sporty backpack that gives you all the basics, making it an excellent choice for shorter commutes.

The North Face Trail Lite Backpack (24L): was $125 now $75 @ The North Face

If you’re looking for a back-to-school backpack that can handle whatever you throw at, look no further than the Trail Lite Backpack from TNF. This highly technical daypack is perfect for seasoned hikers, featuring a padded hipbelt (with two quick-access pockets), an internal water bladder pocket, two external water bottle pockets, and adjustable bungees galore. The breathable back panel and adjustable sternum straps were made for the long haul.

Gregory Resin (22L): was $119 now $89 @ Gregory

Made entirely from recycled fabrics, the Resin backpack features a weather-resistant front panel on the outside; a dedicated laptop sleeve on the inside; and plenty of pocketed padding in between to keep your stowables stowed. But that’s not all! There’s also a water bottle pocket on the side; dual-density padded foam on the back; a sternum strap in the front; and a reinforced panel on the bottom. It’s an ergonomic design in a sustainable package.

Nike ACG Aysen Day Pack (32L): was $200 now $127 @ Nike

Featuring Nike’s durable-yet-flexible Dyneema material built into the rolltop upper, this super sleek backpack is as fashionable as it is functional. You’ll find oodles of expandable storage inside and out, and padded mesh panels along the back for increased airflow. A water bottle pocket keeps hydration top of mind, and a smaller front pocket keeps your valuables on hand. Bottom line: don’t underestimate this dynamic day pack.