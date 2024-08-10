Samsung's throwing in an instant $300 credit when you buy a Galaxy Z Fold 6 — here’s how to get it

If you've been curious about all the buzz around Galaxy AI, the centerpiece of this year's Samsung flagships, then we've got good news. Samsung is sweetening the deal for newcomers with an immediate $300 credit alongside the purchase of a Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Right now when you buy a Galaxy Z Fold 6 through Samsung's online store, you get an immediate $300 credit that can go toward other items in Samsung's store. That includes the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (which rank among the best noise-canceling earbuds we've ever tested), Galaxy Watch 7, or whatever Samsung device or accessories you've had your eye on.

Better yet, you get a 25% bundle discount on other Samsung devices if you decide to use your credit with your purchase. And you can stack this deal with the free storage upgrade Samsung was already offering, which knocks off another $120 on the 512GB model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: $1,899 with $300 instant credit @ Samsung Store

Samsung's latest-and-greatest foldable phone features a 7.6-inch OLED (2160 x 1856) 120Hz main display, 6.3-inch OLED (2376 x 968) 120Hz cover display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the rear you get a 50MP f/1.8 main wide-angle lens, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens. Selfie cams include a 10MP f/2.2 outer lens and 4MP f/1.8 inner lens. In our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, we called it an impressive foldable with new AI powers wrapped in a lighter and more durable design.

While this is one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals we've seen yet, it does come with a big caveat. You only get the $300 credit if you forego Samsung's trade-in offers, meaning you'll be paying the Galaxy Z Fold 6's full price tag of $1,899. Right now Samsung is taking up to $1,440 off the Z Fold 6 when you trade in your older phone, so if you plan on upgrading from a newer-gen Samsung phone like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, this may not be the deal for you.

This offer is also limited to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but you can still get a 25% discount when bundling other devices or accessories with your purchase of a Galaxy Z Flip 6.

While $100 pricier than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes with some welcome improvements. Its lighter but wider cover display is more comfortable to type on with two hands while also making running apps feel less cramped.

The new foldable is also packed with new Galaxy AI features, along with easy access to Google Gemini. For example, the Live Translate feature provides an audio and text transcript of what another person is saying in real time that displays on both the main display and cover display. The only thing holding the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (besides its hefty price point) is the fact that it sticks with the same 4,400 mAh battery as the Z Fold 5. In our Galaxy Z Fold 6 battery life testing we saw about 10.5 hours of runtime, which isn't great but may not be a dealbreaker for everyone. Overall, though, this is a stellar foldable phone that's worth the investment.