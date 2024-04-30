Straight Talk deal knocks iPhone 12 to just $299

Apple's previous-gen iPhones tend to hold up well. If you're looking for a budget iPhone for a teenager or need a backup phone for yourself, this iPhone deal certainly fits the bill.

Currently, you can get the iPhone 12 for $299 at Straight Talk. That's $100 off and one of the cheapest iPhone deals we've seen.

iPhone 12: was $399 now $299 @ Straight Talk

The iPhone 12 has been nixed from Apple's iPhone lineup, but if you're on the hunt for an affordable iPhone for a teen or as a backup for yourself, this $299 iPhone 12 fits the bill. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, A14 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, dual rear cameras, and the ability to play/record/edit Dolby Vision video.

Straight Talk is a no-contract carrier offering unlimited data plans, 5G coverage, and its new multiline plans. Phones and plans are available exclusively via Straight Talk or at Walmart.

The carrier is part of Verizon's prepaid brands that also includes the likes of Visible and Total by Verizon. Although it doesn't hold a spot in our list of the best prepaid phone plans, it still offers a great value to households with multiple phones/lines.

In terms of the phones, the iPhone 12 offers good cameras, excellent performance, and 5G connectivity. In our iPhone 12 review, we loved its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our best cell phone deals coverage.