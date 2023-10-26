How to watch Penn & Teller: Fool Us season 10 online for FREE – premiere, episode guide

Penn & Teller are back for a tenth season of Fool Us. The legendary Las Vegas magicians are joined by new host Brooke Burke as they challenge more aspiring illusionists to fool them, with a prize awarded to those who mystify the maestros. Read on and we'll show you how to watch Penn & Teller: Fool Us season 10 from anywhere — and potentially for FREE.

From Piff the Magic Dragon to Shin Lim and Jandro, Penn & Teller: Fool Us has ignited the careers of countless magicians during its 12-year run on primetime TV. The premise is simple: Penn & Teller watch a magic hopeful perform live. No editing. No camera tricks. If the trick can't be figured out, the hopeful wins a slot at the world-famous Penn & Teller magic show in Las Vegas.

Fool Us season 10 switches things up with brand new host Brooke Burke who steps in following the departure of Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Alyson Hannigan.

Episode 1 of season 10 kicks things off with magicians including Moxie Jillette (Penn's daughter), Daxien, The Cosmic Romantics, and David Schwartz. Adam Golden, who did yeoman's work on the award-winning Penn & Teller: Bullsh*t, is back as exec producer.

Excited to find out who will hoodwink Penn & Teller? Read on for how to watch Penn & Teller: Fool Us online and for free. Plus, how to watch previous seasons.

How to watch Penn & Teller: Fool Us season 10 in the U.S. for FREE

Magic fans in the U.S. can watch the premiere of Penn & Teller: Fool Us season 10 on Friday, October 27 at 8 p.m ET on The CW.

The CW is a local network and can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

However, you can also watch for FREE without cable via The CW app, which is available on most major streaming devices including Apple TV and Roku. New episodes land the day after the episode airs on TV.

Cord cutters can also watch Penn & Teller: Fool Us season 10 online thanks to several live TV streaming options, including Fubo, Hulu With Live TV and YouTube TV.

We recommend going with Fubo, as it's one the best streaming services on the market.

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package and new members get a FREE 7-day trial. The Pro Plan is $75 per month and you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like Lifetime, AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

How to watch Penn & Teller: Fool Us season 10 online from anywhere

The CW may not be available everywhere, but that doesn't mean you have to miss Penn & Teller: Fool Us season 10. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show wherever you go and watch along with the res of the internet.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to The CW or the streaming service of choice to tune in from anywhere.

Can I watch Penn & Teller: Fool Us season 10 in Canada?

Currently there is no word on when Penn & Teller: Fool Us season 10 will air in Canada.

Can I watch Penn & Teller: Fool Us season 10 in the U.K.?

Currently there is no word on when Penn & Teller: Fool Us season 10 will air in the UK. Previous seasons have aired on Channel 5, but none are available at present.

Can I watch Penn & Teller: Fool Us season 10 in the Australia?

Currently there is no word on when Penn & Teller: Fool Us season 10 will air in Australia. Previous seasons have aired on ABC, so keep an eye out there for news. The ABC streaming site, iView, currently has season 8 available for FREE.

How to watch previous seasons of Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Seasons 1-9 of Penn & Teller: Fool Us are available to watch for FREE in the U.S. via The CW app.

In Australia, you can watch season 8 on ABC iView.

Currently, no previous seasons of Penn & Teller: Fool Us are available to watch in the UK or Canada.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us S10 episode guide

Episode 1 - Who’s Your Daddy? : October 27

: October 27 Episode 2- 2 Dead in Tonight’s Episode : November 3

: November 3 Episode 3 - Magic is Sexy : November 10

: November 10 Episode 4 - TBA : November 17

: November 17 Episode 5 - TBA : November 24

: November 24 Episode 6 - TBA : December 1

: December 1 Episode 7 - TBA : December 8

: December 8 Episode 8 - TBA : December 15

: December 15 Episode 9 - TBA : December 22

: December 22 Episode 10 - TBA : December 29

: December 29 Episode 11 - TBA : January 5

: January 5 Episode 12 - TBA : January 12

: January 12 Episode 13 - TBA : January 19

: January 19 Episode 14 - TBA: January 26

Penn & Teller: Fool Us season 10 trailer