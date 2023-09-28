How to watch Hell’s Kitchen season 22 live stream — premiere date and time

The fiery cooking competition is back and Chef Ramsay is about to put 18 new contestants through their paces. This season’s theme is the American Dream. So, which brave soul will survive Ramsay’s red glare to win $250,000 and a top job at one of his restaurants? Find out with our guide below, which explains how to watch Hell’s Kitchen season 22 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Hell’s Kitchen season 22: channel, start time, and streaming options Hell’s Kitchen season 22 will premiere on Thursday, September 28 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. • Channel — Fox • U.S. — Watch Fox with Sling TV Blue, via Fubo, or stream next day on Hulu. • Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

"Where I come from, you don’t get a lot of oppourtunities," one of the show’s hopeful contestants states. So the pressure is on from the start. These promising chefs will go head-to-head in a variety of challenges.

Christina Wilson and Jason Santos, Gordon’s trusted sous chefs, return to support the Red and the Blue teams respectively. They’re comprised of a diverse group of individuals, including Brad "The Cuban" Delgado, private chef Claudia Diawara from Atlanta, and Tad Walters, a chef and, yes, professional Quidditch player from Texas.

Only those with nerves of steel and the sharpest culinary skills can hope to evade a grilling by Gordon and expect to bag the position of Head Chef at one of Ramsay’s restaurants, in addition to the life-changing figure of $250,000.

Catch the unmissable new season of the intense cooking competition now, as we explain below how to watch Hell’s Kitchen season 22 online and from anywhere.

How to watch Hell’s Kitchen season 22 online from anywhere

If you're away from home and don't get Fox or Hulu and can't watch Hell’s Kitchen season 22, you don't have to miss it. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Exclusive Tom's Guide discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Hell's Kitchen season 22 in the U.S.

All new episodes of Hell’s Kitchen will air on Fox beginning Thursday, September 28 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. There will be 16 episodes in total, airing at the same time each week.

Fox is available with many cable packages, and can be added if yours doesn't already have it. If you've cut the cord, you can find Fox on two of the best streaming services: Fubo and Sling TV.

Fubo's regular Pro plan includes Fox in addition to over a hundred channels. Then there’s the budget-friendly Sling TV, which provides Fox as part of its Sling Blue package, which costs from $40 per month. Alternatively, watch new episodes on-demand a day later with a subscription to Hulu.

Fox is also on some of the best cable TV alternatives, including YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV (limited-time offer: $49.99 a month for the first three months).

You can currently save 50% on a Sling TV subscription. Subscription costs from $40 a month after that (important to note: only Sling Blue includes the Fox channel).

One of the best streaming services with Fox, Fubo has all of the right network channels and cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

After airing live on Fox, episodes of Hell’s Kitchen season 22 will be available to stream the next day on Hulu and the Fox website.

Can I watch Hell’s Kitchen season 22 in the U.K.?

There’s no announced release date for Hell’s Kitchen in the U.K. yet. Almost every former season ends up on ITVX, ITV’s free streaming service, so we’d expect new episodes to arrive here at some point soon.

Remember: Americans abroad can use the streaming service of their choice, provided they use a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Hell’s Kitchen season 22 online in Canada

Cable subscribers in Canada can watch Hell’s Kitchen season 22 live or on-demand with CityTV. The new season debuts on Thursday, September 28, with episodes broadcast from 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT each week.

If you’ve cut the cord, then you can watch CityTV content on-demand via Amazon Prime with a subscription to CityTV Plus. That comes with a 30-day free trial to new subscribers too.

Can I watch Hell’s Kitchen season 22 online in Australia?

Not just yet. Although you can watch Hell's Kitchen season 21 on Binge or Foxtel right now, there’s been no announcement suggesting that season 22 will be made available for viewers Down Under. We’ll update this space as soon as we have more information though.

As mentioned above, if you’re traveling and unable to watch Hell’s Kitchen, you can connect to your home streaming services with a VPN and watch all-new episodes from anywhere.

Hell’s Kitchen season 22 episode schedule

Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen has 16-episodes in total. They’re due to be released weekly on Thursdays, and, while we don’t have the full schedule confirmed, we'd anticipate that episodes will run uninterrupted through until January 2024.

Hell’s Kitchen season 22 episode 1: September 28

Hell’s Kitchen season 22 episode 2: October 5

Hell’s Kitchen season 22 episode 3: October 12

Hell’s Kitchen season 22 episode 4: October 19

Hell’s Kitchen season 22 episode 5: October 26

Hell’s Kitchen season 22 episode 6: November 2

Hell’s Kitchen season 22 episode 7: November 9

Hell’s Kitchen season 22 episode 8: November 16

Hell’s Kitchen season 22 episode 9: November 23

Hell’s Kitchen season 22 episode 10: November 30

Hell’s Kitchen season 22 episode 11: December 7

Hell’s Kitchen season 22 episode 12: December 14

Hell’s Kitchen season 22 episode 13: December 21

Hell’s Kitchen season 22 episode 14: December 28

Hell’s Kitchen season 22 episode 15: January 4

Hell’s Kitchen season 22 episode 16: January 11

Hell's Kitchen season 22 trailer

Hell's Kitchen season 22 cast

Blue team:

Bradley, Line Cook

Dahmere, Chef

Devon, Executive Chef

Jason, Executive Chef

Jermaine, Private Chef

Johnathan, Sous Chef

Mattias, Sous Chef

Ryan, Chef de Cuisine

Tad, Sous Chef

Red team:

Atoye, Private Chef

Carmen, Line Cook

Claudia, Private Chef

Donya, Caterer

Leigh, Private Chef

Melissa, Private Chef

Raneisha, Executive Private Chef

Sammi, Chef

Sandra, Music Tour Chef