Watch Grey's Anatomy online: How to stream the season 16 finale live from anywhere on earth

Thursday night marks the last time you can watch Grey's Anatomy online until fall, since the season 16 finale is airing on ABC.

Grey's Anatomy season 16 was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, since filming on the ABC drama was suspended in mid-March and then completely shut down. Star Ellen Pompeo and the cast filmed episode 21 of what was supposed to be 25 installments, so that will now serve as the finale.

Grey's Anatomy start time, channel Grey's Anatomy's season 16 finale begins at 9 p.m. Eastern, tomorrow (April 9) on ABC.

The season finale, titled "Put on a Happy Face," continues the storyline that teams up multiple doctors, including Meredith Grey (Pompeo), to figure out what's wrong with their mentor, Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.). Richard suffered an episode during a medical conference, but nobody is sure what the problem is — could it be Alzheimer's, a stroke, a tumor or something else?

Elsewhere, Link (Chris Carmack) tries to convince Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) to take it easy during the final stage of her pregnancy. Hayes (Richard Flood) asks Meredith a surprising question, and Owen (Kevin McKidd) makes a shocking discovery.

Since this episode wasn't intended to the be the final one in season 16, it's likely that Richard's mystery illness will extend into next season. And yes, there will be a next season — Grey's Anatomy has already been renewed for season 17.

Watch the season 16 finale promo below:

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean Americans need to miss the finale if they're away from home. Watching the final season along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch the Grey's Anatomy finale in the US

For American viewers, Grey's Anatomy will scrub in at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. The broadcast network is available if you have an antenna or cable subscription. You can also watch the finale on Hulu the next day.

If you've cut the cord, you can watch the finale live on several live TV streaming services, including Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Hulu, which also offers original programming like Little Fires Everywhere and Handmaid's Tale. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is better for those who want to record everything, as it's got an unlimited Cloud DVR. We do not recommend AT&T TV Now.

How to watch the Grey's Anatomy season 16 finale in Canada

Oh Canada, you're in luck. Grey's Anatomy airs on the same time and day in the great white north, on CTV.

How to watch the Grey's Anatomy season 16 finale in the UK

Slightly bad, but not completely horrible news for Brit fans of Grey's Anatomy. Season 16 has been airing every Wednesday at 9 pm on Sky Witness and NOW TV.

That started April 1, so if our calculations are correct, the season 16 finale won't air until August 12.

You'll be OK, Brits. Dance it out!

How to watch Grey's Anatomy seasons 1-15 online

All previous 15 seasons of Grey's Anatomy are available on Netflix, so all you dark and twisty people can binge to your heart's content.