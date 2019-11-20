Walmart Black Friday deal: Samsung 65-inch 4K TV drops to $477

The Black Friday deals are starting to arrive in full force. And you don't have to limit yourself to smaller screens. Right now Walmart has the 65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV for just $477, down $120 from the initial list price of $599.

That makes this basic 4K smart TV even more attractive, going from a set that's worth considering to a deal you don't want to pass up. Amazon is offering a similar $477 price right now.

Samsung 65-inch 4K TV: was $797 now $477.99 @ Walmart

The Samsung NU6900 is a great deal on a big-screen 4K TV. You get a colorful 65-inch picture with HDR support, robust smart TV capability and two HDMI ports. View Deal

For this low price, you'll get a solid 4K TV, with HDR support, smart TV capability and decent sound quality. It's a great entry-level 4K set, and a good affordable option for anyone looking to upgrade from an older 1080p dumb TV.

In our Samsung NU6900 review, we were impressed with how well the basic smart TV handled contrast and black levels, and we praised the attractive design. But the biggest selling point of the NU6900 was the smart TV experience, which delivers Samsung's excellent interface and app selection for a very affordable price.

The entry-level Samsung has a better-than-average design, dressing up simple plastic construction with an elegant textured rear panel and built-in cable management. While we do wish it had more HDMI ports (it only has two) and a better remote, the Samsung NU6900 is a good option for anyone who wants to get a solid 4K smart TV without spending a lot.

You will, however, want to think about getting a soundbar. The NU6900 delivered decent volume and clarity using its two 20-watt speakers, but the lack of a subwoofer left us disappointed in the bass.

If you want to get a good deal before the Thanksgiving weekend brings Black Friday bargains, then this is one TV deal that's worth jumping on now. See all the best Black Friday TV deals now.