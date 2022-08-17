UFC 278 live stream: How to watch Usman vs Edwards 2 online and card

This weekend, when you watch the UFC 278 live stream online, you'll see a card with a main event with history dating back to 2015. That was the last time Kamaru Usman (20-1) fought Leon Edwards, and while Usman — the current UFC welterweight champ — decisively won that match via unanimous decision, both have had strong runs since.

UFC 278 time and date Date and Time: UFC 278 is on Saturday (August 20)

UFC 278 main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST.

The early prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET and the main prelims start at 8 p.m. ET.

Usman vs Edwards main event time: Ring-walks are estimated for 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. BST — but they could always go on earlier.

The event is live from Salt Lake City, Utah at the Vivint Arena.

Usman, the #1 ranked Men's pound-for-pound fighter as of August 8, 2022, hasn't lost a fight since May 24, 2013, when Jose Caceres submittted him via rear-naked choke at 3 minutes and 37 seconds into the first round (which is how Edwards gained two of his 19 victories in his career. Edwards is undefeated since that loss to Usman, though, last beating Nate Diaz last June.

Both fighters have racked up 10 submission-based wins in their careers, but Usman has nine knockouts to Edwards' six. A successful title defense here would mark Usman's sixth in a row.

That said, Usman is the clear favorite. As of the time of publishing, DraftKings (opens in new tab) has Usman as the favorite at -380 (wager $380 to win $100). Edwards is a similarly-weighted underdog, at +310 (bet $100 to win $310).

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 278 live streams, including the recent changes to the main card and prelims.

UFC 278 live streams: Get the PPV and a whole year of ESPN Plus

You're going to need ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) to watch UFC 278 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVS — so let's talk about the best deal to make this happen. And this is the last UFC PPV before the upcoming ESPN Plus price hike.

You can get UFC 278 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $99.98, which is savings of $45 (ESPN Plus costs $69.99 per year and UFC 278 costs $74.99). Starting August 23, ESPN Plus goes up to $9.99 per month and $99.99 per year, so that annual pricing is ripe for the picking.

The main prelim fights are on both ABC and ESPN, so those who haven't subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking out the cash.

ESPN is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: namely Sling TV (Orange) and FuboTV. ABC is not on Sling, but it is on Fubo.

UFC 278 Early Prelim fights start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass (opens in new tab), which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

You're gonna need ESPN Plus for UFC 278. While UFC 278 live streams cost $74.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can save $45 by getting UFC 278 and the annual ESPN Plus subscription for $99.98. That subscription will renew at $99.99 for your second year.

Sling TV: ESPN is available with the Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra combo package. This also gets you the MLB Network, ESPN U and much more.

How to watch UFC 278 in the UK and Australia

UFC 278 is another late-night affair for fight night fans in the UK — you'll likely Usman vs Edwards 2 start at approximately 5 a.m. BST (on Sunday morning) if you're tuning in live. It's live on BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, the UFC 278 live stream is not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

In Australia, UFC 278 is live on Sunday at 12 p.m. AEST on Kayo, where it costs AU$54.95.

How to watch UFC 278 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 278's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 278 fight card

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass

AJ Fletcher vs Ange Loosa [welterweight]

Amir Albazi vs Francisco Figueiredo [flyweight]

Aoriqileng vs Jay Perrin [bantamweight]

Daniel Da Silva vs Victor Altamirano [blyweight]

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ABC and ESPN

Marcin Tybura vs Alexandr Romanov [heavyweight]

Leonardo Santos vs Jared Gordon [lightweight]

Sean Woodson vs Luis Saldana [featherweight]

Miranda Maverick vs Shanna Young [women's flyweight]

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus)