This Nespresso Vertuo Next deal can't be beaten for value

Bed, Bath and Beyond is offering a stunning Nespresso deal today, cutting 40% off the price of a Nespresso Vertuo Next and throwing in an Aeroccino 3 milk frother (worth $100) for free. That leaves us with a $129.99 sales price on this $219.99 MSRP, an excellent cost that just can't be beaten by other retailers right now.

In fact, at $129.99 you're picking up the Nespresso machine itself for around the same price as the milk frother, doubling your value with this bundle. The Nespresso Vertuo Next has dropped to $111.97 in the past, but considering the $100 value of the Aeroccino 3 this is still the best value for money we've seen so far. Even the best coffee makers can't match the features on offer at this price point.

We don't know how long this offer can last, though. So, if you're after one of the best Nespresso machine on the market right now we wouldn't wait too long to jump into this deal.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap coffee maker deals in your region.

Nespresso Vertuo Next | Aeroccino 3 milk frother: $219.99 $129.99 at Bed, Bath and Beyond

Save $90 - You can save 40% on the price of this Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee maker with a free Aeroccino 3 milk frother included. That's excellent value considering Amazon's best price for the machine alone still stands at $150. In fact, that $129.99 cost is just $18 away from the lowest price we've ever seen on the Vertuo Next by itself, and you're picking up an additional $100 of value in the Aeroccino 3 milk frother on top.View Deal

