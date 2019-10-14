This Could Be the iPhone SE 2’s Price

Fans of small phones and cheap phones have been waiting for some time to see a new iPhone SE. The iPhone SE 2 is believed to be hitting shelves in a matter of months, and thanks to a renowned analyst, we might know the price.

Ming Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst and expert on the company’s future intentions, has released a new investor note, seen by Apple Insider . This note says among other things that the iPhone SE 2 will release at a price of $399, which is an awful lot cheaper than the $699 standard iPhone 11.

Kuo still says that the 4.7-inch handset will appear in early 2020, and will include the latest Apple processor, the A13 Bionic, as well as 3GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. For the exterior color, you have a choice of Space Grey, silver or red. (We would expect 64GB since the standard iPhone 11 has that amount, or maybe half that at 32GB.

The iPhone SE 2 is said to be based on the design of the last small iPhone, the iPhone 8 , which is still on sale for $449. Having the basic body of these phones with upgraded hardware and an even cheaper price tag will be very attractive to a certain group of users.

This doesn’t necessarily mean upgrades across the board, however. We don't know much about the cameras yet, for example, but we don't imagine they will be as good as what the iPhone 11 offers. The selfie camera on the current iPhone SE is pretty sad, too, but these and other caveats have not stopped a certain colleague of mine from using the iPhone SE as their daily driver to this day .