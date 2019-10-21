The Mandalorian on Disney Plus Is 'Completely Different'

If Disney's gigantic archive of content isn't enough to get you to sign up for Disney Plus, it appears that The Mandalorian might be the must-see show everyone will be talking about. That's according to buzz circulating from a small preview.

On Saturday afternoon, a series of journalists and online content creators began tweeting their reactions to seeing 30 minutes of The Mandalorian, and we'll let them speak for themselves. Mansoor Mithaiwala, of ScreenRant, said it's "truly incredible," and that it looks like the films, feels innately Star Wars, introduces new concepts, and adds layers that people have been waiting to see for a long time."

Dorian Parks, of Geeks of Color, tweeted and equally excited, but notably opposite reaction: "Everything I saw looked incredible. Feels completely different than anything we’ve seen in the #StarWars universe!"

One reaction that splits the difference between those two, came from Eric Goldman of Get Fandom, who calls The Mandalorian, "very cool and atmospheric - sometimes evoking the vibe of Rogue One (which I adore)." Also, for those who have been curious about who The Mandalorian actually is, Goldman notes "The title character is instantly fascinating and there are great action and suspense moments, including some Predator vibes."

And to try and calm down any old school Star Wars fans worried about their beloved universe getting muddied and twisted, I direct you to the reaction of Peter Sciretta, from Slash Film. Sciretta tweeted "It feels like a thrilling return to the original trilogy era of Star Wars. It feels like a big scale movie, not a tv series. They are still keeping a lot of mystery with deliberate cuts in the footage."

If all of these reactions hold up, it appears that Disney Plus will get a great start out of the gate, with a show that has everyone talking. Apple can only hope that See or The Morning Show create a similar fervor for Apple TV Plus.