The best smart garage door opener is less than $20 for Prime Day

There are a lot of great Prime Day deals happening now, but this one is a genuine bargain.
Currently, Amazon has the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener on sale for $16.98. That's 43% off its regular price of $29.99. It's also our top pick among the best smart garage door openers and a great deal to jump on if you want to add some smarts to your garage.
Chamberlain myQ: was $29 now $16 @ Amazon
Chamberlain's MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is the best option for garage owners looking to digitize their garage. It's easy to set up and offers powerful smartphone controls, so you can open and close your garage from anywhere. View Deal
The MyQ Smart Garage Hub is easy to set up and offers plenty of smart home controls. It lets you open and close your garage door from anywhere. The MyQ companion app also lets you get real time alerts of your garage door's status.
In our Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub review, we liked its simple setup, app interface, and multi-device management. Although it doesn't support Alexa, it works with Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit, as well as Amazon Key, so if you get a package, a delivery person can put your package inside your garage.
If you're looking for a device to turn your older garage door opener into something smart, then this is the product to get.
Shop more sales at Amazon
- Alexa device sale: Echo devices from $14
- Adidas: up to 55% off polo shirts, sneakers, jerseys, more
- American Apparel: tops/bottoms from $10
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $279
- Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189
- Athleisure wear: yoga pants, workout tops from $6
- Back-to-school sales: Notebooks, Elmer's Glue from $5
- Bedding & bath: deals on comforters, shower curtains, more
- Blu-ray movie sets: Batman, Indiana Jones from 45% off
- Board games: up to 60% all games
- Books: best sellers from $4
- Bowflex: home gym deals extra 20% off sale prices
- Camping gear: Coleman, Igloo, Zippo from $8
- Chromebooks: HP, Lenovo, Acer from $209
- Clothing: up to 50% off Anne Klein, Bulova, Izod,
- Deep fryers: Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, more from $24
- Designer apparel: Kenneth Cole, Calvin Klein up to 45% off
- External hard drives: Seagate, WD, more from $38
- Fitness: deals from $6
- Gift cards: 20% off Old Navy, Adidas, Cold Stone
- Groceries: up to 35% off Quaker, Starbucks, Lay's, and more
- Gym bags: Puma, Nike, Adidas from $12
- Halloween: costumes from $10
- HDTVs: smart TVs from $99
- Headphones: Sony, Bose, Anker deals from $10
- Heating/cooling: fans and air conditioners from $12
- Juicing machines: save on NutriBullet, Breville, more
- Kitchen appliances: save on Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot
- Keurig coffee makers: machines from $69
- Laptops: save on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and Windows machines
- Levi's: up to 55% off men's/women's shorts and jeans
- LifeStraw: up to 50% off water filters
- Luggage/travel: sets and accessories from from $8
- Magazines: 90% off Food & Wine, Real Simple, more
- Nike: up to $50 off sneakers & shorts
- Nvidia RTX GPUs: up to $140 off video cards
- Office chairs: deals from $39
- OLED TVs: up to $1,500 off LG and Sony
- Pet food/supplies: save on Blue, Fresh Step, Wellness
- Power tools: DeWalt, Black & Decker, Bosch up to 50% off
- PS5 games: deals from $29
- Robot vacuums: iRobot, Shark, more from $129
- Sneakers: Skechers, New Balance, Asics from $19
- Surface laptops: from $599
- Swimming pool toys: up to 60% off inflatables
- Xbox Series X|S games: from $19
- Xmas decor: lights, stockings more from $2