The best smart garage door opener is less than $20 for Prime Day

There are a lot of great Prime Day deals happening now, but this one is a genuine bargain.

Currently, Amazon has the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener on sale for $16.98. That's 43% off its regular price of $29.99. It's also our top pick among the best smart garage door openers and a great deal to jump on if you want to add some smarts to your garage.

Chamberlain myQ: was $29 now $16 @ Amazon

Chamberlain's MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is the best option for garage owners looking to digitize their garage. It's easy to set up and offers powerful smartphone controls, so you can open and close your garage from anywhere. View Deal

The MyQ Smart Garage Hub is easy to set up and offers plenty of smart home controls. It lets you open and close your garage door from anywhere. The MyQ companion app also lets you get real time alerts of your garage door's status.

In our Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub review, we liked its simple setup, app interface, and multi-device management. Although it doesn't support Alexa, it works with Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit, as well as Amazon Key, so if you get a package, a delivery person can put your package inside your garage.

If you're looking for a device to turn your older garage door opener into something smart, then this is the product to get.

Shop more sales at Amazon