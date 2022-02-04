Spurs vs Brighton live stream — how to watch FA Cup game online

The Spurs vs Brighton live stream is an all-Premier League affair in the FA Cup fourth round. Both teams return after the winter break and will be desperate to progress in the world’s oldest cup competition.

Spurs vs Brighton live stream, date, time, channels The Spurs vs Brighton live stream takes place Saturday, February 5.

► Time 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch FOR FREE on ITV Player

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Spurs survived a scare against Morecambe in the last round, helped by the introduction of Harry Kane, who has scored 11 goals in his last 11 FA Cup appearances. Brighton needed extra time to see off Championship side West Brom. Graham Potter continues to impress with Brighton though, and continuing their cup run would only underline this further. Sitting comfortably mid-table in the league, can they follow Leicester City and be a club outside the big-six that manages to go all the way?

Antonio Conte’s men may have aspirations of finishing in the Premier League’s top four this season, but also know they need to try and end the club’s 14-year trophy drought. Having been knocked out of the League Cup at the semi-final stage, this remains their only chance of silverware this season.

They will be bolstered by two January signings. Both Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski are fit and available for the home side, although neither is likely to start. Conte has made it clear he wants them to have a chance to integrate more fully with their new teammates, and Bentancur has been away on international duty, scoring for Uruguay against Venezuela. Alongside the new signings, Son Heung-Min and Cristian Romero are back from injury following the winter break.

Dan Burn has flown away from the Seagulls, joining Newcastle in the January transfer window. Their main signing, Deniz Undav, remains on loan with his former team, Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for the rest of the season. They are unbeaten in six league games, although only two of those are victories.

The two sides have only met once before in the FA Cup. In January 2005 goals from Ledley King and Robbie Keane were enough to give Tottenham Hotspur a 2-1 win. Indeed, Spurs have won all of the last seven home games in all competitions against Brighton, a run that started back in 1982.

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton livestream is likely to be a highly competitive cup clash under the lights. We will show you how to watch it below.

How to watch the Spurs vs Brighton live stream for free in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Spurs vs Brighton live stream will be shown live on ITV4 and ITV Player, with kick off set for 8 p.m. GMT.

If, however, you're an a Brit with a valid TV licence who isn't in the U.K. right now, you can still watch your usual services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPNs, like ExpressVPN. Read on and we'll explain…

How to watch the Spurs vs Brighton live stream wherever you are

The Spurs vs Brighton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITV Player or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Spurs vs Brighton live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch the Spurs vs Brighton live stream — and indeed, to watch every FA Cup game this season.

ESPN Plus is ESPN's standalone streaming service and is available via the ESPN website and many of the best streaming devices.

How to watch the Spurs vs Brighton live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadian soccer fans can watch the Spurs vs Brighton live stream on Sportsnet Now. As well as being available via most cable services, Sportsnet Now can also be streamed online, so there's no excuse not to tune in.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Spurs vs Brighton live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Those lucky Aussies can watch the Spurs vs Brighton live stream on 10Play — in fact, they can watch every FA Cup tie on the streaming service. 10Play is totally free to tune in to — you just need to sign up with an Australian postcode.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN such as as ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your account, as if you were back home.