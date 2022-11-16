Short and sweet: bag one year of Hide.me for $49

The shopaholic's favorite time of the year is just around the corner, with new Black Friday deals keep popping out as the day gets closer.

One of the best VPN services on the market, Hide.me has just thrown an amazing bargain into the game. It is, perhaps, the shortest plan among this year's Black Friday VPN deals to get such a generous discount.

Users can now get its one-year subscription for just $49, which works out at just $2.88 a month (opens in new tab) instead of the usual cost of $6.66 a month. This absolute bargain includes a generous five months of FREE protection. That's 17 months for the price of 12 – an absolute steal.

If you don't want to commit for too long but still get the best value for money on your VPN, keep reading as we explain everything you need to know.

(opens in new tab) Hide.me | 1-year plan + 5 months FREE | $2.88/mo: (opens in new tab)

Despite slightly being a little more complex than competitors, Hide.me is the perfect software for more experienced users. With excellent speeds, impeccable unblocking powers and an array of advanced features, the provider suits many different uses. Even better, you can bag 17 months of protection for a generous discounted price of a one-year plan, working out at just $2.88 per month. Plus, you can always ask for a full refund with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

Is this Hide.me deal any good?

Hide.me is a great VPN service that can especially accommodate the needs of more experienced users thanks to its highly configurable apps and advanced features.

Security-wise, it won't let you down as options like its MultiHop VPN will make your online privacy even more impenetrable. We couldn't find any trackers on its website and Android apps last time we checked, and its in-depth configuration options makes it a seriously powerful bit of kit.

Also, in terms of performance, Hide.me is a highly reliable software. It was one of the fastest VPNs we tested during our last round of reviews. With peaks of 880Mbps, it even beat many bigger names like NordVPN and ExpressVPN. It also unblocked every streaming platform we tried, making it a very good streaming VPN too.

With Hide.me you will also have 2TB of Internxt cloud storage included at no extra cost. So, it's not a bad option at all if you're looking to safely store your sensitive files without signing up for another subscription.