Score! Prime Day deal includes an Echo Dot and smart light bulb for just $18

Prime Day deals don't just bring discounts to standalone products. You can find bundle promotions as well, specifically on smart home devices that work together.

For example, Amazon has an Echo Dot and Lifx WiFi smart bulb package on sale for $18. The Echo Dot normally costs $49.99 and the Lifx bulb can cost more than $25, depending on its color profile. That means you'll get both a reliable smart speaker and excellent smart bulb for less than the price of one alone.

Echo Dot and Lifx WiFi smart bulb: was $50 now $18 @ Amazon

This Lifx bulb is a breeze to set up via WiFi, and you can pair it to Alexa for voice control via the Echo Dot. If you're interested in raising your home's IQ, this is the most affordable way to start.View Deal

This pack makes it simple and easy enough to get started with smart home devices. Lifx makes some of the best smart light bulbs that integrate with practically every smart home system there is. We also appreciate how the Lifx app offers plenty of scheduling options.

You can control a Lifx bulb through Alexa instead of the Lifx app, however. When your Echo Dot is in range, you can ask the speaker's built-in voice assistant to turn the lights on and off whenever you want.

Although the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is being eclipsed by a newer Amazon Echo Dot, there's not much different besides appearance. The existing Echo Dot model is still a very good speaker for its size, while its fabric-swathed exterior is easy on the eyes.

For more smart home deals during Prime Day, keep it locked to Tom's Guide. We're covering the best online sales and discounts around-the-clock on our constantly updated Prime Day deals page.

