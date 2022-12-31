Samsung phones in 2023 — Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z foldables and more

Samsung can look back on the past year with some degree of satisfaction. Devices like the Galaxy S22 Ultra rank among the best phones to come out in the past year, and they've helped Samsung continue to enjoy the largest slice of the global smartphone market. The phone maker utterly dominates the market for best foldable phones, and its midrange A Series models continue to earn raves as budget-minded alternatives.

And yet, there's a sense that Samsung had best not rest on its laurels. In the U.S., Samsung trails Apple in market share as of the third quarter of 2022, market research firm IDC says. And while we happen to rank Samsung's phones highly when it comes to the critical task of taking photos, it's devices from Apple and Google that duke it out for the title of best camera phone overall.

That leaves work to be done for Samsung, at least if it's going to keep its firm grip on the smartphone business. And in 2023, the company is working on new models across all of its key mobile segments, with an eye toward swatting away the competition and reminding us why the best Samsung phones should be the first you turn to when looking for a new device.

Here's what we're expecting to see from Samsung in the new year.

Samsung 2023: Galaxy S23 launch

We know the most about Samsung's plans for its Galaxy S lineup because we're very close to the launch of new models. Samsung Galaxy S23 release date rumors point to an early February debut, possibly as soon as a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. If true, that would make the Galaxy S23 the first major phone release of 2023, beating out the February 7 launch of the OnePlus 11.

Galaxy S23 dummy units (Image credit: SlashLeaks)

Can the Galaxy S23 live up to the hype that comes with launching first? Going by Galaxy 23 Ultra rumors, the answer appears to be yes. Samsung is reportedly lavishing the most attention on this high-end model, giving it a 200MP sensor as its main camera. Users would be able to choose between 200MP, 50MP and 12.5MP resolutions for shots, depending on their preferences for brightness, color and detail. You may also be able to shoot 8K video at 30 frames per second, according to another S23 Ultra rumor.

Samsung isn't stopping with camera improvements for its high end model. One report contends that Samsung plans to offer the brightest display of any phone, with a peak brightness of 2,100 nits.

Galaxy S23 Ultra render (Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

At least one change is likely headed to all three rumored Galaxy S23 models, with the standard, Plus and Ultra models likely receiving a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset as their main engine. Our Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 benchmarks suggest phones using this silicon should be able to challenge the A15 Bionic-powered iPhone 14, even if Apple's Pro models remain out of range. Even better, the S23 series has been tipped to get an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which could make the new phone an Android powerhouse.

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are rumored to be picking up the Galaxy S22 Ultra look with individual lenses instead of a camera housing that blends into the side of the device as part of Samsung's Contour Cut design. There's also talk of an upgraded fingerprint sensor beneath the display that would cover a larger area and even let you scan multiple fingerprints at once.

There's one Galaxy S phone you shouldn't count on seeing in 2023. While Samsung has released an FE version of the previous year's Galaxy S model for two years running, it's been apparent for a while that the Galaxy S22 FE isn't going to happen.

Samsung 2023: Galaxy A phones

One of the reasons Samsung probably feels like it can scrap the Galaxy S22 FE is because its midrange Galaxy A phones have gotten powerful enough to be viable alternatives for people who don't want to pay for a flagship device. The Samsung Galaxy A53, for example, was one of the best cheap phones to come out this year, giving the Pixel 6a a run for its money. (Or relative lack of money, as the case may be.)

Galaxy A53 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We'd expect a successor to the Galaxy A53 and the Galaxy A33. (The latter device only shipped in Europe.) Reports have emerged that Samsung is scrapping its A7x devices, with no successor planned for the Galaxy A73 (opens in new tab), another phone that never made it to the U.S. If Samsung sticks to last year's release schedule, the new Galaxy A models would arrive some time in the spring.

A few Galaxy A54 rumors have started to emerge, with 91Mobiles posting alleged renders (opens in new tab) of the upcoming phone. They show a phone with individual camera lenses on the back, similar to the look of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It seems Samsung is going for a more unified look for both its flagship and midrange phones, with the A54 also tipped to get a wider screen compared to the A53.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

Additional Galaxy A54 rumors (opens in new tab) suggest a bigger battery in this year's model and a 50MP main camera, a step down in megapixels from the A53's 64MP sensor. Samsung watchers are expecting an Exynos chipset to power the new model.

Samsung 2023: Foldable plans

If the first half of a new year is all about the Galaxy S flagships, then Samsung will spend the latter part of the year focused on foldable phones. For the past two years, Samsung has capped off summer by rolling out new Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models — a patten we expect to continue in 2023.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 (left) and Galaxy Z Fold 4 (right) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Given how far out we are from the likely late summer/early fall release of this year's foldables, there are few rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 at this stage. The next Galaxy Flip has been tipped to have a larger cover display — 3 inches instead of the current 1.9-inch panel — and a new hinge designed to make the crease across the folding screen less prominent. We know even less about the the Galaxy Z Fold 5, though we assume Samsung would look to improve battery life, continue to enhance the cameras after the Z Fold 4's upgrade and perhaps even find a way to house the S Pen the way it has on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

As always, people will be eager to see if Samsung can reduce the cost of its foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 start at $1,799 and $999, respectively — the same price as their predecessors. Samsung has made no secret of its desire to make foldable phones more palatable to mainstream shoppers and price is a big obstacle to that goal.

Another thing to keep an eye on is if Samsung expands its foldable lineup beyond the flip phone-style design of the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold, which opens up like a book. Earlier in 2022, a leak claimed Samsung was working on a phone with a scrollable screen, though that device never materialized. We wonder if 2023 might be the year for the long-rumored Galaxy Z Roll.

Samsung 2023: Outlook

Even if there's no new phones beyond successors to Samsung's existing models, the new year is shaping up to be a very busy one for Samsung. We'll find out just how busy in just over a month when the Galaxy S23 launch should get things rolling for the smartphone giant.