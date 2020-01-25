Pro Bowl live stream: How to watch the NFL's best players square off

The NFL's intensity and drama pause while we look for Pro Bowl live streams. Tiding us over until the Super Bowl, the AFC and NFC battle it out on this off-week before the biggest game, and that week is upon us.

This Sunday, Jan. 26, the NFL will once again host its Pro Bowl game from Hawaii. More fun than fractious, the Pro Bowl provides a healthy amount of competition balanced with celebration of the stand-out players from the previous season. There's tackling, for sure, but it's not at full speed. And if nothing else, the game gives the players the opportunity to relax and remind the national audience who they are and why they had such a special season.

It couldn't come at a better time either: before the Pro Bowl, teams are vying for opportunities to get to the Super Bowl. Speaking of which, check out our Super Bowl 2020 live stream guide to make sure you're ready for the big game.

Needless to say, whether you're a season football fan or just someone who catches a few games here or there, the Pro Bowl is worth watching.

But if you don't have a TV or satellite subscription, you might be wondering how to do it. So, we've compiled the following guide to help you find a Pro Bowl live stream and watch the game when, and how, you want:

Pro Bowl live stream start time, channel

The NFC and AFC stars kickoff the game at 3 p.m. Eastern (noon Pacific | 8 p.m. GMT) on Sunday, January 26. The game is airing on ABC and ESPN. The latter's broadcast features Joe Tessitore responsible for play-by-play, Booger McFarland on color commentary duty and Lisa Salters reporting from the sideline.

How do I live stream the Pro Bowl from anywhere on earth?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the games, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

Live stream the Pro Bowl without a cable or satellite subscription

Since the NFL Pro Bowl is airing on two channels that are both readily available on your streaming service of choice, you won't have any trouble finding it. In fact, whether you go with AT&T TV Now, Hulu, or YouTube TV, you should be all set.

That said, you should keep in mind that you don't necessarily need to use a streaming service if you don't want to. Instead, you could use a TV tuner that picks up the over-the-air broadcast on ABC and ESPN and watch it for free.

But if it's a streaming service you're after, there are a variety of options at your disposal. Read on to see which streaming services are available that work with ABC or ESPN:

