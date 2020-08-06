PGA Championship 2020 live stream: how to watch the first round and Tiger's hunt for another major

PGA Championship 2020 start time, TV channel The 2020 PGA Championship began today (Aug. 6) and ends on Sunday (Aug. 9). Coverage will be split in America, with ESPN and CBS picking up alternating halves. In the U.K., Sky Sports has the whole show.

You've found the right place to grab a PGA Championship 2020 live stream, as we've got everything you need to see the best of the best, including Tiger Woods, stroll into San Francisco's TPC Harding Park. And with Justin Thomas (the world's new ace) and Brooks Koepka (looking to three-peat), we're expecting a huge weekend at the links.

And while the odds favor recent winners Thomas and Koepka, the shadows of Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson all loom tall over the state of play. Unfortunately, we're shy Padraig Harrington and Francesco Molinari, with both former champs declining to explain their absences.

The 61 best Netflix shows to watch

We've also got the best Hulu movies and shows

How to watch NBA live streams for the 2020 season

South Africa's Branden Grace, sadly, is sitting this tournament out having tested positive for COVID-19.

As I type, Tiger's at -1, 3 strokes behind Scheffler and Johnson, who are at -4. Woods began today with McIlroy and Thomas at 11:33 a.m. ET, and tomorrow, on the 2nd round, Woods will tee off with the same partners at 4:58 p.m. ET.

Today's remaining featured groups are Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler and Adam Scott at 4:47 p.m. ET, and Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm starting at 4:58 p.m. ET.

So, with a seriously competitive field and most of the stars of the sport, we bet all you need now is to know watch the 2020 PGA Championship online, and we've got all the details for where to get a PGA live stream - both online and on television.

How to watch the 2020 PGA Championship live stream anywhere

You don't need to miss a single stroke just because ESPN and CBS aren't available around the world. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can grab a PGA Championship 2020 live stream from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

PGA Championship 2020 live streams in the US

American golf fans can watch all the PGA Championship 2020 coverage, but it's going to require a couple of streaming services. Thursday and Friday, play for rounds 1 and 2 begin at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT on ESPN Plus (the streaming service you can bundle with Hulu and Disney Plus) and then the traditional cable version of ESPN tees off at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. ESPN is available on Sling Orange and Fubo TV — but then CBS complicates things on the weekend.

Yes, Sling doesn't have CBS, and CBS has the majority of Saturday and Sunday's rounds.

So while Round 3 starts on ESPN at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Saturday, CBS has the coverage from 4–10 p.m. ET (1–7 p.m. PT) that evening. Round 4 is the same way, with ESPN's broadcast starting at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT, and CBS picking up things from 3–9 p.m. ET / 12–6 p.m. PT.

FuboTV is one of the best streaming services, and its 7-day free trial is much better than Sling's 3-day trial. In fact, if you remember when your trial ends (use your Reminders app, folks) you can watch all of the ESPN and CBS PGA Championship 2020 coverage for free.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to NSPA (available in select regions), it's also got on demand movies, so you're not just watching sports. Fubo gets ESPN later this year.View Deal

PGA live streams in Canada: How to watch the PGA Championship 2020

The block of TSN channels will be all Canadian golf fans need to get a PGA Championship 2020 live stream. Much simpler than what Americans are dealing with, all of the Canadian coverage airs on various TSN channels, starting at 10 a.m. ET each day.

Round 1: Feature Group 1 is on TSN3, Feature Group 2 is on TSN4

Round 2: Feature Group 1 is on TSN3, Feature Group 2 is on TSN5

Round 3: TSN4

Round 4: TSN 3 and TSN 1

PGA live streams in the UK: How to watch the PGA Championship 2020

UK golf nuts can watch the PGA Championship 2020 on Sky Sports, freeing these tournaments from American clutches.

Sky will be broadcasting each day's coverage, beginning at 6 p.m. BST on Sky Sports Golf, throughout the weekend.

Each round can also be streamed by procuring a Now TV Sky Sports month pass, and right now a 2-month pass is over 25% off, at just £25 a month for 2 months

Again, if you're stuck abroad, you could also use the service you already pay for, by snagging a VPN like ExpressVPN.

PGA live streams in Ausrtralia: How to watch the PGA Championship 2020

Golf addicts in Australia are in luck, as full-course coverage is available on Kayo Sports, which has more than 50 different sports, available live and as VOD, pulling content from the likes of ESPN, Fox Sports and beIN.

Every day of the PGA Championship 2020, coverage begins at 6 a.m. AEST, and you could watch it all without paying thanks to Kayo's 14-day free trial. Just know that you need an Aussie mobile phone to verify your account for the 2FA login, a must for all online security.

Haven't cut the cord yet? the PGA Championship 2020 is on Fox Sports Australia, Foxtel channel 503.