Ohio State vs. Clemson live stream: Watch the NCAA college football playoff

Ohio State vs. Clemson start time and channels Ohio State vs. Clemson kicks off on Friday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. ESPN will cover the game in the U.S.

There's no love lost in the Ohio State vs. Clemson live stream, after the Tigers beat the Buckeyes last year in the college football playoffs to land a spot in the title game. Ohio State would love to return the favor this year, as the teams once again meet in a semi-final with an NCAA championship title game slot on the line.

The Ohio State vs. Clemson game will take place at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Year's Day, with the winner facing off against whoever triumphs in the Notre Dame vs. Alabama semi-final earlier in the day. The Buckeyes will have to contend with Clemson quarter Trevor Lawrence, likely the top pick in this spring's NFL Draft while Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is banking that his pre-game trash talk won't give Ohio State motivation.

No matter where you are in the world, you can live stream the Ohio State vs. Clemson game. We'll show you what your streaming options are, including how to use a VPN to watch this college football semi-final.

How to use a VPN to watch Ohio State vs. Clemson

Can't find the Ohio State vs. Clemson game where you are? Don't worry — a virtual private network, or VPN, can come to the rescue. With a VPN, you can make it seem as if you're surfing the web from anywhere in the world, which can help you find local streaming feeds that might otherwise be geolocked.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Ohio State vs. Clemson live streams in the U.S.

As with the Notre Dame vs. Alabama game, the Ohio State vs. Clemson contest airs on ESPN, starting at 8 p.m. EST on Jan. 1. You can live stream Ohio State vs. Clemson on ESPN's website or through the ESPN mobile app (Android, iOS). In both instances, you'll need to log in with your cable provider, so you'll have to find another solution if you don't subscribe to cable TV.

That alternative could be a streaming service that includes ESPN in its package of channels. Your options for such a service include Sling TV and Fubo.TV, two of the best streaming services we've reviewed.

Sling.TV: Pay $30 a month for Sling's Orange package, and you'll get ESPN along with 24 other channels. A promotion at Sling right now takes $10 off your first month of service.View Deal

Fubo.TV: ESPN and its family of channels is now included with Fubo, which costs $65 a month. A 7-day free trial lets you try out the service, and a cloud DVR feature lets you record programs to watch later.View Deal

Ohio State vs. Clemson live streams in the U.K.

Turn to BT Sport ESPN to watch the Ohio State vs. Clemson game in the U.K. Just have some black coffee close at hand — coverage doesn't begin until 1 a.m. GMT on Jan. 2.

You can get BT Sport through BT as well as an add-on to Sky. BT Sport subscribers are able to stream Ohio State vs. Clemson on the BT Sport website or by using the channel's dedicated app (Android, iOS). A monthly BT Sport pass will cost you £25.

Ohio State vs. Clemson live streams in Canada

TSN carries the Ohio State vs. Clemson game in Canada, with coverage kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.