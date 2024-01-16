NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, January 16, #219

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on January 16 for puzzle #219 are even simpler today, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.1 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #218, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #219. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

Yellow: The art of illusion

The art of illusion Green: Whisper it quietly

Whisper it quietly Blue: Don't lose your balance

Don't lose your balance Purple: Numerical wordplay

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Alright then, here's a larger hint: In today's game, let not the mischievous words play tricks on your mind. Instead, view things from a different angle—or even upside down—to find the true meaning.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #219?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Deceive: Con, Dupe, Fool, Trick

Con, Dupe, Fool, Trick 🟩 Inside info: Dope, Scoop, Skinny, Word

Dope, Scoop, Skinny, Word 🟦 Tilt to one side: Cant, Lean, List, Slope

Cant, Lean, List, Slope 🟪 Words spelled with an upside-down calculator: Boob, Eggshell, Giggle, Hello

Today's Connections puzzle seemed to mock me with a cacophony of insults. Boob, Dope, Dupe, Fool, Trick, and Con - were the puzzle gods questioning my intelligence? I chuckled, deciding not to take the bait, and noticed Giggle winking at me, suggesting perhaps I was on the right track.

I recognized a lot of the words had double consecutive letters, but perhaps that was more common than I thought, I followed my gut on Trick, Fool, Con, and Dupe. The art of illusion was my first triumph, as I revealed their tricks and secured the category.

My thoughts then teetered over to Slope, Lean, List, and discovered an unexpected ally in Cant. Like a well-coordinated dance troupe, they tilted elegantly into the blue category, all united by their inclination to one side.

Word and Dope seemed the odd ones out, lacking that double-letter signature I had recognized earlier. But then, as if whispered in my ear, the connection clicked. Along with Skinny and Scoop, they were the purveyors of the juiciest inside info, gossiping into the green category with glee.

The final act was upon me. Boob, Eggshell, Giggle, and Hello had cheered me on from the sidelines with their consecutive letters. But no, they were not merely repeat offenders; they were the words of a classroom number-smith, cleverly spelled with an upside-down calculator! The game complete, all Connections found, I couldn't help but Giggle, pun fully intended, ready to punch some numbers into my own calculator in celebration.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #218, which had a difficulty rating of 3.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Amidst a jumble of words that could easily be mistaken for the latest wellness blog post, I found myself sifting through Cream, Syrup, Soup, and Tablet. Thoughts of a strange new diet trend were quickly dismissed when Buffer, Cushion, Pad, and Shield caught my attention, forming a very obvious category of protective barriers.

With one category firmly under my belt, I turned my attention to the next group. Ticket, Ballot, Slate, and Roster—each a key player when we're choosing our leaders. Placing my vote for this political quartet paid off, and just like that, another category fell into place.

🟨 List of candidates: Ballot, Roster, Slate, Ticket

Ballot, Roster, Slate, Ticket 🟩 Protective barrier: Buffer, Cushion, Pad, Shield

Buffer, Cushion, Pad, Shield 🟦 Medicine formats : Capsule, Cream, Syrup, Tablet

: Capsule, Cream, Syrup, Tablet 🟪 Pea ____: Coat, Green, Pod, Soup

The remaining words seemed to whisper the secrets of an apothecary's closet. Cream, Syrup, Capsule, and Tablet were indeed the ingredients for the blue category, various medicine formats, not to be ingested together but sitting quite comfortably together here.

The final category? I only had four words left but the connection between them gave me pause. They were all sort of, green, right? But that wasn't specific enough. Of course! Pea Coat, Pea Green, Pea Pod, and Pea Soup – a full pod of 'peas' completed the puzzle. With a perfect score and a newfound appreciation for legumes, I emerged victorious, ready to tackle the day with the precision of a surgeon and the acumen of a politician.

Connections tips — how to win Connections

Connections relies more on your deductive skills and general knowledge, and you also don't get to know which word (or words) don't belong in your guessed groupings. Only if you've included one incorrect word, will the game tell you so.

To win Connections, you'll want to take your time looking at all 16 words before making your first guess. Do any words have more than pronunciation? Do any of the words mean more than one thing? Are any of the words part of larger phrases?

Often times, the answer that jumps out at your first will intentionally mislead you. That's why identifying any possible 5-word categories is a good strategy to start. Bookmark them and come back to them after you've solved another category or two, and it should help you figure out which of the 5 words belongs in a different category.

Most Connections categories aren't incredibly obvious. It's common for the editor to use phrases, puns and other tricky topics that will require you to think. If you're stuck on the categories, cycle through each word in the grid and brainstorm possible categories that word fits into, even if you don't see other related words in the puzzle.

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is a category matching game, launched as a beta experience on June 12, 2023. It then joined the NYT Games app (iOS, Android) officially on August 28, 2023. This app is how people can play the daily New York Times Crossword and ultra-viral game Wordle; however, you need a paid subscription for crossword access, while Wordle and Connections are free to play.

In Connections, you're presented with 16 words and need to group them into 4, 4-word categories. There are often words intended to mislead you, or seemingly 5-word categories. Your goal is to group the words properly without exceeding 4 guesses. If you can't solve it within 4 guesses, you've failed, and the answers will be revealed.

What time does the Connections puzzle come out?

The NYT Connections puzzle comes out daily. The game is refreshed at your device's midnight local time.

Where to play Connections

You can play Connections on the New York Times Game App, available for iOS/iPadOS and Android. If you're on a computer or your device's browser, you can access NYT Connections online here.