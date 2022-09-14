iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro reviews LIVE: Everything you need to know

Our iPhone 14 reviews are in — and there’s mostly good news. We’ve reviewed the regular iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and all three phones delivered great results in our testing, making our best phones list. But it’s clear that this year’s Pro iPhones are in their own league.

The regular 6.1-inch iPhone 14 definitely has some things going for it, including its affordable $799 price, improved cameras and silky smooth Action mode video. But the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are simply more exciting.

Staring at $999, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro offers an always-on display for the first time, as well as a smart replacement for the notch dubbed Dynamic Island. The 48MP camera is another big addition, giving Pro-level users a lot more pixels to play with. The 120Hz ProMotion display and telephoto zoom remain iPhone Pro exclusives.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max gives you a bigger 6.7-inch display and larger battery for the best endurance we've ever seen from an iPhone.

Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 14 reviews so far, including all the pros and cons. And if there's any questions you want answered or anything tested we didn't get to yet, drop us a note in the comments.

Editor's Note: The $899 iPhone 14 Plus is launching October 7, so we expect to have our review closer to then.

iPhone 14 reviews

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

iPhone 14 review (from $799)

Rating: 4 stars

The regular iPhone 14 is the best new iPhone for most people because it's the most affordable. It offers faster performance, thanks to the A15 Bionic that was also inside last year's iPhone 13 Pro, as well as an improved camera with better low-light performance (thanks to a new Photonic Engine) and bigger sensor. The Action mode video is also compellingly smooth. But the design is the same as last year and you don't get a 120Hz display or telephoto zoom like the Galaxy S22.

iPhone 14 Pro review (from $999)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Meet the best phone under $1,000. The iPhone 14 Pro features a powerful 48MP main camera and a beautiful display with always-on capability, making it easy to see the time, battery life, widgets and notifications at a glance. You also get the best performance with A16 Bionic, while the Dynamic Island is a fantastic replacement for the notch. But the lack of a SIM card tray may annoy some, and the Photonic Engine can be a bit too aggressive with brightening pics.

iPhone 14 Pro Max review (from $1,099)

Rating: 5 stars

It's very rare that we give any device a 5-star rating, but the iPhone 14 Pro Max earns that honor by offering everything the iPhone 14 Pro does plus a larger display and truly epic battery life. The iPhone 14 Pro Max lasted an average of 14 hours and 42 minutes on our web surfing test, placing it near the top of our best phone battery life list. And you get the same blazing A16 Bionic performance, fantastic camera system with better low-light performance and Action mode video and Dynamic Island.