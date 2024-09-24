iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Which new iPhone should you buy?

There is now more parity than ever in the iPhone Pro lineup, but that doesn't mean it's an easy call to make between the iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro Max. Yes, the iPhone 16 Pro now shares the 5x tetraprism zoom lens from the Max model, but there's still some pretty big differences between these two phones. Literally.

In our iPhone 16 Pro review and iPhone 16 Pro Max review, we really liked the powerful A18 Pro chip, camera improvements and the promise of Apple Intelligence. So how do you decide on the best iPhone for you? I'll break down all iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro Max differences, including the pricing and storage, size and weight and battery life so you can buy with confidence. And if there's anything this guide doesn't answer hit me up in the comments and I'll get back to you.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Specs Compared Row 0 - Cell 0 iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max Price $999/£999/AU$1,799 $1,199/£1,199/AU$2,149 Display 6.3 inches (2622 x 1206) 6.9 inches (2868 x 1320) Chip A18 Pro A18 Pro Rear cameras 48MP main (f/1.78), 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 12MP telephoto (5x, f/2.8) 48MP main (f/1.78), 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 12MP telephoto (5x, f/2.8) Front camera 12MP (f/1.9) 12MP (f/1.9) Video 4K Dolby Vision up to 120fps 4K Dolby Vision up to 120fps Battery Up to 22 hours streaming video Up to 29 hours streaming video Colors Black, White, Desert and Natural Titanium Black, White, Desert and Natural Titanium Size 5.89 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches 6.42 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches Weight 7.03 ounces 7.99 ounces

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Price and storage

The iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 / £999 / AU$1,799 for 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has 256GB of storage standard and starts at $1,199 / £1,199 / AU $1,249.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Storage iPhone 16 Pro / Pro MaxUS price iPhone 16 Pro / Pro Max UK price iPhone 16 Pro / Pro Max AU price 128GB $999 / N/A £999 / N/A AU$1,799 / N/A 256GB $1,099 / $1,199 £1,099 / £1,199 AU$1,999 / AU$2,149 512GB $1,299 / $1,399 £1,299 / £1,399 AU$2,349 / AU$2,499 1TB $1,499 / $1,599 £1,499 / £1,599 AU$2,699 / AU$2,849

A $200 difference is pretty big between the iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro Max. In fact, you could upgrade to 256GB of storage for the iPhone 16 Pro and still save $100 versus the Pro Max. That's plenty of money left over to buy an iPhone 16 Pro case. So if you don't mind carrying a smaller phone the regular iPhone 16 Pro is the value pick.

No matter what you do, avoid paying full price by checking out our iPhone 16 deals roundup. There's a ton of discounts out there.

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Size and weight

There's the numbers, which I'll get to. And then there's how these iPhones feel in your hand. The regular iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3-inch display, which is an increase from 6.1 inches on the iPhone 15 Pro. I don't have big hands, but I think it's still fairly easy to use this phone with one hand. Not so for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max sports a ginormous 6.9-inch screen, which is the largest display on a phone we've tested that's not a foldable. It's a pretty sizable jump from the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max — and to me — results in a phone that's pretty much a two-handed affair.

Yes, both of the new iPhone 16 Pro models have slimmer bezels, which helps, but I still find it a stretch to reach to the other side of the Pro Max with my thumb when using it with one hand. The Pro Max measures 6.42 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches, compared to 5.89 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches for the regular iPhone 16 Pro. And there's a full ounce separating these flagship phones at 7.99 ounces vs. 7.03 ounces.

If you're going to be watching a lot of video on your phone and taking and reviewing a lot of photos, having the larger display on the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be totally worth it, but you're going to pay for it in terms of everyday comfort and how it feels in your pocket.

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Battery life

Apple has confirmed that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are equipped with larger batteries, and we saw seriously improved endurance in our testing. On the Tom's Guide Battery Test, which involves continuous web surfing over 5G at 150 nits of screen brightness, the iPhone 16 Pro Max lasted an epic 18 hours and 6 minutes. That's nearly 4 hours longer than the iPhone 15 Pro Max and good enough to land in the top 3 in our best phone battery life list.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hours: Mins iPhone 16 Pro 14:07 iPhone 16 Pro Max 18:06 Galaxy S24 Ultra 16:45 Google Pixel 9 Pro 13:37 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 14:06 iPhone 15 Pro 10:53 iPhone 15 Pro Max 14:02

Now, the iPhone 16 Pro is no slouch. It endured for 14:07, which is very good and should get you through a good portion of your day in terms of mixed usage. Our test measures only a single activity.

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Bottom line

I'm personally torn between which iPhone 16 Pro model I'd buy. I think the iPhone 16 Pro is the best option for most shoppers willing to spend $999 or more on one of the best phones. You get the same strong A18 Pro performance as the Pro Max, very capable cameras and Apple Intelligence features in a more compact design. I especially like that you get all these benefits for $200 less.

On the other hand, I love the immersive 6.9-inch display on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. I'd rather have this screen when I'm streaming Netflix, playing games or just using it as a viewfinder for my next photo or video. And the more than 18 hours in our battery life testing is absolutely stellar. I just wish the iPhone 16 Pro Max was easier to use in one hand.