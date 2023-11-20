iPhone 16 could be stuck in the past with this very lame spec

The standard iPhone 16 could still be carrying some old-fashioned display tech when it turns up in 2024, according to new info from Korean leaker yeux1122 (via Revegnus).

Specifically, we can expect the basic iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to have 60Hz display refresh rates, according to these sources. Apple introduced 120Hz ProMotion displays to the iPhone 13 Pro in 2021, but it's remained a Pro iPhone feature all the way to the current iPhone 15 Pro models. The base models instead are left with the older, less smooth and less efficient display refresh rate.

Yes... The iPhone 16/16 Plus has been reconfirmed to have an LTPS 60Hz display...iPhone 16: 6.12-inch LTPS 60Hz iPhone 16 Plus: 6.69-inch LTPS 60Hz (Dynamic Island)Partial improvements in display components.iPhone 16 Pro: 6.27-inch LTPOiPhone 16 Pro Max (Ultra): 6.86-inch… pic.twitter.com/BTJCxSiTXONovember 19, 2023 See more

Apple's cheaper iPhone 16 models will also use the same underlying LTPS display tech from the iPhone 15 and previous iPhones too, rather than the LTPO display that the Pro models use to enable their 120Hz refresh rates.

The details from yeux1122 also claim that the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are not changing size from the current 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes we see on the iPhone 15 models. However, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are tipped to increase in size to 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches respectively, something Revegnus and yeux1122 back up.

Yeux1122 also claims that there will be "partial" and "overall" improvements to the display components of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models respectively. There's no detail on which components this covers, but we'd assume these would be upgraded display layers and accompanying circuitry that could impact qualities such as brightness, color accuracy and power efficiency,

Lastly, the leak tells us that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models will both come with Dynamic Island notches, as we saw on the iPhone 15 series this year. Apple's been tipped to be working on a single punch-hole camera design for future Pro iPhones, including one prototype of the iPhone 16 Pro, although we doubt this will be ready in time for next year.

Speaking as someone whose job it is to review phones It's wild that Apple's clinging on to such outdated display tech in 2023, let alone that this may still be the case in a year's time. The catch is that Apple can get effectively away with it thanks to a large established user base, where the enthusiasts who are most likely to care about their phone's refresh rate will probably buy a Pro model, and the more typical user isn't likely to care about the difference when looking to upgrade their current iPhone.

We can't ignore how bold this is compared to Android phones, where even sub-$500 devices offer at least a 90Hz refresh rate. But it's unavoidable if you want a new iPhone and are unwilling to spend $1,000 or more. For buyers who don't mind used or refurbished phones however, we recommend at least looking at iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro models alongside Apple's latest to see if it may be worth sacrificing newer chips or camera tech in exchange for a nice smooth ProMotion screen.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are expected to arrive next September, giving us plenty more time for rumors. Hopefully there will be other upgrades to the basic iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, such as the currently rumored new Capture button, that will lessen the sting of yet another year stuck with a 60Hz display.